Morocco's 'Boulevard' Fest Marred by Arrests, Sexual Assault Allegations

ALBAWABA - The famous Moroccan "Boulevard" music festival in Casablanca is today trending on the social media with images and news as it has degenerated into riots and allegations of sexual assaults.

توقيف العشرات بعد أحداث شغب مهرجان "البولفار".. والشرطة تنفي وقوع اعتداءات جنسيةhttps://t.co/urOmdVlFf8 — قناة الحرة (@alhurranews) October 3, 2022

The festival which is held annually since 1999 - but was stopped for the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic - has been making headway in the news and the social media because of the continuing riots that lead to wide police arrests.

المغرب: توقيف العشرات بعد أحداث شغب مهرجان البولفار .. والشرطة تنفي وقوع اعتداءات جنسية#خبرني #المغرب https://t.co/qYmwBKQor6 — خبرني Khaberni (@khaberni) October 3, 2022

The Moroccan police say it has arrested at least 20 people but deny there has been sexual attacks. The festival, on Friday, was attended by thousands and it has been reported there was reports of drinking, stealing and, sexual harassment during concerts and even rape incidents.

L’#Boulevard, a #Casablanca Music #festival, saw its activities interrupted on Friday among reports of #overcrowding and #riots which led to several injuries among attendees.https://t.co/5OgcA681fs — Morocco World News (@MoroccoWNews) October 1, 2022

News of the festival that includes western music and rap is dominating social media platforms with what has been going on there.

A local media website in Morocco has openly reported: "Organizers of the music festival L’Boulevard in Casablanca issued a statement...on their official Instagram account saying that they are taking the necessary steps in responding to the allegations of sexual harassment and rape incidents that took place during the festival."

An end to the festival was appreciated, a four-day event that is widely attended by Morocco's youth and young people.