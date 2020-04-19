'The Most Beautiful Chaos': Musicians Set up a Live Concert Outside a COVID-19 Hospital

Lebanese musicians headed near Rafik Hariri Hospital in Beruit, where the country's COVID-19 patients are quarantined for treatment, and sat up a musical concert to lift up their spirits.

Using cranes to follow social distancing rules, singers and players of the Most Beautiful Chaos initiative played some of the happiest and most popular songs both in Arabic and English last Thursday, hoping to help patients and health workers feel more at ease during such hard times.

A message reading "We'll Get Through This Together" was seen on the crane where the unusual concert was held.

In the video, people in blue and white coats, in addition to people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, are seen dancing and clapping through the hospital's squares and windows.

Super proud of my sister Joy Fayad for sharing these positive vibes with #Covid19 patients and team at Rafik Hariri Hospital. Video going viral 😍 pic.twitter.com/o3kurhQUH6 — Lea Fayad (@LeaFayad) April 17, 2020

Social media users widely shared the concert's videos praising the initiative for the positive vibes and uplifting performance.

تحت عنوان "سنتجاوز هذه المحنة سوياً"، أقامت جمعية "أحلى فوضى" حفلاً موسيقياً ترفيهياً للمصابين بفيروس كورونا وللعاملين في القطاع الصحي من أمام مستشفى رفيق الحريري الجامعي الحكومي.



حلوة هاللفتة كتير 👍❤️#فيروس_كورونا pic.twitter.com/GqCxTAfDl5 — Batoul Khalil ↗️ #خليك_بالبيت (@BatoulKhalil6) April 17, 2020

Translation: "Under the title "we'll get through this together," the Ahla Fawda society set up a concert for coronavirus patients and health workers, in front of Rakif Hariri University Hospital. What a lovely gesture."