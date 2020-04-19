  1. Home
'The Most Beautiful Chaos': Musicians Set up a Live Concert Outside a COVID-19 Hospital

Riham Darwish

Published April 19th, 2020 - 07:11 GMT
A message reading "We'll Get Through This Together" can be seen on the crane where the unusual concert was held. (Facebook)

Lebanese musicians headed near Rafik Hariri Hospital in Beruit, where the country's COVID-19 patients are quarantined for treatment, and sat up a musical concert to lift up their spirits.

Using cranes to follow social distancing rules, singers and players of the Most Beautiful Chaos initiative played some of the happiest and most popular songs both in Arabic and English last Thursday, hoping to help patients and health workers feel more at ease during such hard times.

A message reading "We'll Get Through This Together" was seen on the crane where the unusual concert was held.

In the video, people in blue and white coats, in addition to people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, are seen dancing and clapping through the hospital's squares and windows.

Social media users widely shared the concert's videos praising the initiative for the positive vibes and uplifting performance.

Translation: "Under the title "we'll get through this together," the Ahla Fawda society set up a concert for coronavirus patients and health workers, in front of Rakif Hariri University Hospital. What a lovely gesture."


