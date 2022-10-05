Muhoozi Kainerugaba Offers '100 Cows' to Marry New Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

ALBAWABA - Ugandan military commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba and the son of the Uganda president Yoweri Museveni is making social media headlines for his offer to the newly-elected prime minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni who is set to saddle the reigns of government power in Italy very soon.

He has just proposed to her asking her hand in marriage according to the social media - and the different hashtags it has generated. The dowry he is offering is 100 cows which is considered a fortune but well worthwhile.

The commander of the Ugandan ground forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba: I propose to the Prime Minister of #Italy "Georgia Meloni" with a dowry of 100 cows, or I will invade Italy.



Everyone is up in arms but in laughter and humor as seen by the posts that are being made. Apparently Kainerugaba is dead serious. If she refuses his offer, he threatens to invade Italy, and Rome and/or whatever!

What one should make of that is anyone's guess, a harmless but of fun maybe; but it has got everyone on social talking.

We wait for the reply...........