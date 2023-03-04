Mummified corpse found in food bag in Peru

ALBAWABA - Peru authorities arrested a man who was wandering around carrying a very old mummified corpse inside a delivery food bag.

According to AFP, the mummified corpse dates back to around 800 years old and was found in the Puno region in Peru. Police will investigate the man who will remain in jail until the probe is finalized.

A mummified corpse up to 800 years old was found in a delivery bag in Peru, authorities in the South American country say. https://t.co/djD4ZGIAat — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 1, 2023

Photos of the terrifying corpse were shared by Peru's Directorate of Culture showing a skeleton, lying in a red bag with a reflective inner lining, commonly used by food delivery companies.

In an interview, Julio Cesar, who is believed to owe the body, said that he had been taking care of the body for multiple years adding that "It sleeps in my bedroom, with me. There’s my bed, the TV set and next to it, there’s Juanita."

He maintained that he treats it as his "spiritual girlfriend."