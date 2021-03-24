  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. First Transgender Islamic School Has Just Opened in Pakistan

First Transgender Islamic School Has Just Opened in Pakistan

Published March 24th, 2021 - 07:07 GMT
Two transgender women praying
Pakistan has witnessed a number of milestones in terms of religious tolerance towards transgender people in recent months. (Facebook: Arab News Pakistan)

In what has been perceived as a first-of-kind milestone, a religious school has been opened in Pakistan's capital city, where only transgender people can pray, receive Quranic lessons, and connect with other Muslim members of the trans community.

The Islamabad-based madrasa focused on providing a spiritual safe space for transgender people in the Muslim-majority country often regarded as conservative has sparked a lot of discussions on social media platforms, as it is one of the very few Islamic institutions that have been established with the purpose of connecting transgender people with their Islamic faith.

Online, many people have shared photos of women with headcovers and traditional Pakistani outfits, as they read Quran, prayed, and gathered in the Islamic school.

In a report featuring conversations with the main teacher at the madrasa, Reuters has cited 34-years old Rani Khan, also a transgender, saying that the school is meant to make up for the different forms of injustice faced by the country's LGBTQ+ community, especially that families of transgender individuals often end up forcing them out of their homes.

While this madrasa is the first Islamic school for transgender people in the country, Pakistan's community has been showing a more tolerant approach towards the country's LGBTQ+ community over the last few months.

Last November, it was reported that a Karachi-based Christian church has been welcoming transgender people, also trying to help them overcome the social marginalization they suffer from in Pakistan.

'Eunuchs Are Favored by God': Inside Pakistan's First Trans Church in Karachi
Pakistan's Transgender People Want to Dance Again
Taiwan Makes History After First Same-sex Marriage in Mass Military Wedding
Tags:PakistanTransgenderLGBTQIslamic schoolmadrasaIslamabad

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...