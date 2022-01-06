'Muslim Women for Sale': India Reacts to Online Auction

An Indian website has announced "an online auction to sell Muslim women." However, internet experts explained that the website posting photos of 100 Muslim women is a "fake auction" meant to troll them.

After #SulliDeals, the next one has come up - #Bullibai.This one has also been made via the GitHub platform.The policemen who took no action on the complaints filed against Sulli Deals too are perpetrators of this ongoing hate crime. pic.twitter.com/Xax9OCq1br — ️Ladeeda Farzana (@ladeedafarzana) January 2, 2022

The website which was called "Bulli Bai," which is an inappropriate term that roughly translates into "penis maids," sparked nationwide outrage before it was quickly removed off the internet.

India's police announced a serious investigation into the individuals behind it, one that resulted in arresting at least three individuals by the Delhi police, including the main conspirator.

#BREAKING || 'Bulli Bai' app case: Main conspirator arrested by Delhi Police’s IFSO special cell from Assam



News agency ANI#BulliBaiApp #BulliBai



For more on this, visit https://t.co/UFAOm56DY2 pic.twitter.com/uW5I0raIyR — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) January 6, 2022

Three people have been arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, including Vishal Kumar Jha and Shweta Singh. The third accused is Shweta's friend. Some more people could be involved in this matter: Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale pic.twitter.com/rAq3eN4FDv — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Responding to the Bulli Bai website auction, online users also remembered a July 2020 website called Sulli Deals, one that had followed a similar approach to smear Muslim women, including a number of well-known names who had called for the removal of the website back then.

It is very sad that as a Muslim woman you have to start your new year with this sense of fear & disgust. Of course it goes without saying that I am not the only one being targeted in this new version of #sullideals. Screenshot sent by a friend this morning.



Happy new year. pic.twitter.com/pHuzuRrNXR — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) January 1, 2022

महिलाओं का अपमान और सांप्रदायिक नफ़रत तभी बंद होंगे जब हम सब एक आवाज़ में इसके ख़िलाफ़ खड़े होंगे।



साल बदला है, हाल भी बदलो- अब बोलना होगा!#NoFear — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2022

Translation: " The humiliation and communal hatred of women will stop only when we all stand united against it. The year has changed, the situation has also changed - now we have to speak up! #NoFear"

Social media users have been heavily interacting with the news, calling out both religious hostilities and sexism that are leading actions by extremists in the country, considering it not only an attack on the Muslim community but also women across the country.