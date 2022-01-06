  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. 'Muslim Women for Sale': India Reacts to Online Auction

'Muslim Women for Sale': India Reacts to Online Auction

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published January 6th, 2022 - 07:40 GMT
Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals
Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals were both created with the same message, trolling India's Muslim women. (Twitter: @ShahidShaan01)

An Indian website has announced "an online auction to sell Muslim women." However, internet experts explained that the website posting photos of 100 Muslim women is a "fake auction" meant to troll them.

The website which was called "Bulli Bai," which is an inappropriate term that roughly translates into "penis maids," sparked nationwide outrage before it was quickly removed off the internet.

India's police announced a serious investigation into the individuals behind it, one that resulted in arresting at least three individuals by the Delhi police, including the main conspirator.

Responding to the Bulli Bai website auction, online users also remembered a July 2020 website called Sulli Deals, one that had followed a similar approach to smear Muslim women, including a number of well-known names who had called for the removal of the website back then.

Translation: " The humiliation and communal hatred of women will stop only when we all stand united against it. The year has changed, the situation has also changed - now we have to speak up! #NoFear"

Social media users have been heavily interacting with the news, calling out both religious hostilities and sexism that are leading actions by extremists in the country, considering it not only an attack on the Muslim community but also women across the country.

Tags:IndiaWomenMuslim women

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...