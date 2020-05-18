National Geographic Magazine Accused of Stealing Yemeni Cultural Heritage, Attributing It to Saudi Arabia

Online pages of the Arabic version of National Geographic magazine have received a strong backlash for posting users' pictures portraying cultural heritage, labeling several photos with Yemeni elements as Saudi.

#عدسات_عربية

فتاة من مدينة #أبها تتأنق بالقفطان الشعبي التقليدي وتزدان بالحلي التراثية المصنوعة من الفضة. تقف هذه الفتاة وهي تمسك بأعواد من الريحان فيما تُزين جدران غرفتها لوحة من فن "القط العسيري"

عدسة: محمد جبريل الجريبي، #السعودية



شاركنا بصورك عبر yourshot@ngalarabiya.com pic.twitter.com/lgqk6MG46L — مجلة ناشيونال جيوغرافيك العربية (@NatGeoMagArab) May 15, 2020

Translation: "Arabic Lenses: A girl from the Saudi city of Abha wearing the traditional Quftan and traditional silver accessories. The girl holding basil sticks has decorated her room with Al-Qatt Al-Asiri patterns."

Recently, NatGeo Arabic online pages have asked their audience to send some of the best photographs they have ever taken to be posted online. Yet, Yemeni users quickly noticed that many of the photos dubbed as Saudi represent strong cultural elements in their heritage, such as coffee beans farming which has for long been associated with Yemen.

The boy's face screams #Yemen, the Coffee screams Yemen.#National_Geographic Magazine owes an apology to every Yemeni person around the world.#لا_لسرقة_تراث_اليمن pic.twitter.com/JSRGG4tnob — Waleed Sadan 🇾🇪 (@waleedsadan) May 18, 2020

Using the hashtag #لا_لسرقة_تراث_اليمن (No to stealing Yemen's heritage) Yemeni users protested "appropriating" their own culture and labeled it as "another Saudi attempt to take over Yemen," referring to the 5-year long military war Saudi has launched in the country.

Protesters also called on National Geographic Magazine to apologize for taking part in the "cultural heritage theft."

t is saddening to see the cultural significance of our country being diminished and even appropriated unto other countries. National Geographic has a imminent responsibility to clear up and rectify careless misinformation. #لا_لسرقة_تراث_اليمن pic.twitter.com/VL6d03jKgR — EhabPerson (@EhabPerson) May 17, 2020

The Arabic National Geographic Magazine was first published in 2010 by UAE-state owned Abu Dhabi Media.

Meanwhile, some Yemeni users suggested that traditions and culture in Saudi cities and towns by the 1,800 km borders with Yemen are quite similar to that of Yemenis, urging outraged users "to think beyond the borders."

اهل الجنوب المملكه تراثهم دايما مايكون قريب لي التراث اليمني وهذا طبيعي ومعروف مو بس في اللبس حتى الاكلات الشعبيه عندهم نفس الي عندكم — . (@12xliy) May 18, 2020

Translation: "Heritage of people in the south of Saudi is very similar to that of Yemen. It's a well-known fact, and it's not only about outfits but even food."

حتى لو سرقتم الأرض والشجر .. لن تستطيعوا أن تسرقوا تراثنا .. تراثنا الذي هو أطول وأعمق وأعرق من أحلامكم !! @NatGeo تشوه الحقائق !

#لا_لسرقة_تراث_اليمن pic.twitter.com/s3Dz25eJYF — alomariya (@alomariya2) May 17, 2020

Translation: "Even if you steal our land and farms you can't steal our heritage! Our heritage is so deep in history. NatGeo is distorting facts!"

Some commentators noted that photos sent by Saudi users were meant to claim cultural elements of other countries as well, explaining that the north African Qfutan and its name never belonged in Saudi traditions.