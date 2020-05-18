National Geographic Magazine Accused of Stealing Yemeni Cultural Heritage, Attributing It to Saudi Arabia

Online pages of the Arabic version of National Geographic magazine have received a strong backlash for posting users' pictures portraying cultural heritage, labeling several photos with Yemeni elements as Saudi.
#عدسات_عربية— مجلة ناشيونال جيوغرافيك العربية (@NatGeoMagArab) May 15, 2020
فتاة من مدينة #أبها تتأنق بالقفطان الشعبي التقليدي وتزدان بالحلي التراثية المصنوعة من الفضة. تقف هذه الفتاة وهي تمسك بأعواد من الريحان فيما تُزين جدران غرفتها لوحة من فن "القط العسيري"
عدسة: محمد جبريل الجريبي، #السعودية
شاركنا بصورك عبر yourshot@ngalarabiya.com pic.twitter.com/lgqk6MG46L
The boy's face screams #Yemen, the Coffee screams Yemen.#National_Geographic Magazine owes an apology to every Yemeni person around the world.#لا_لسرقة_تراث_اليمن pic.twitter.com/JSRGG4tnob— Waleed Sadan 🇾🇪 (@waleedsadan) May 18, 2020
Using the hashtag #لا_لسرقة_تراث_اليمن (No to stealing Yemen's heritage) Yemeni users protested "appropriating" their own culture and labeled it as "another Saudi attempt to take over Yemen," referring to the 5-year long military war Saudi has launched in the country.
Protesters also called on National Geographic Magazine to apologize for taking part in the "cultural heritage theft."
t is saddening to see the cultural significance of our country being diminished and even appropriated unto other countries. National Geographic has a imminent responsibility to clear up and rectify careless misinformation. #لا_لسرقة_تراث_اليمن pic.twitter.com/VL6d03jKgR— EhabPerson (@EhabPerson) May 17, 2020
The Arabic National Geographic Magazine was first published in 2010 by UAE-state owned Abu Dhabi Media.
Meanwhile, some Yemeni users suggested that traditions and culture in Saudi cities and towns by the 1,800 km borders with Yemen are quite similar to that of Yemenis, urging outraged users "to think beyond the borders."
اهل الجنوب المملكه تراثهم دايما مايكون قريب لي التراث اليمني وهذا طبيعي ومعروف مو بس في اللبس حتى الاكلات الشعبيه عندهم نفس الي عندكم— . (@12xliy) May 18, 2020
Translation: "Heritage of people in the south of Saudi is very similar to that of Yemen. It's a well-known fact, and it's not only about outfits but even food."
حتى لو سرقتم الأرض والشجر .. لن تستطيعوا أن تسرقوا تراثنا .. تراثنا الذي هو أطول وأعمق وأعرق من أحلامكم !! @NatGeo تشوه الحقائق !— alomariya (@alomariya2) May 17, 2020
#لا_لسرقة_تراث_اليمن pic.twitter.com/s3Dz25eJYF
هل أصبح اللباس التقليدي السعودي يسمى قفطان ؟؟؟؟؟ !!!! أول مرة اسمعها— بشرى (@YHbMgGbblkiF4SV) May 15, 2020
Translation: "Since when has the Saudi traditional attire been called Quftan?"
السعوديين تلبسوا قفطان؟؟؟— غصن البان ابو أنفال (@d6714912663c4eb) May 15, 2020
المعروف القفطان للمغارب
Translation: "So Saudi wear Quftans? I always thought it's Moroccan!"
