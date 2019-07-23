  1. Home
  3. Neshat Jahandari, Iranian Female Pilot, Runs Her First Independent Flight

Published July 23rd, 2019 - 07:00 GMT
Neshat Jahandari after running her first independent flight. (Instagram/@neshat.jahandari)
Photos of Neshat Jahandari, an Iranian female pilot, on her first independent flight have gone viral on the internet.

Neshat Jahandari has posted on her Instagram account photos of her first day with her captain who taught her and the whole crew she is working with. 

Other photos were for her husband who she thanked and expressed gratitude to for helping her to become what she has become in Iran.

Jahandari is not the first in Iran. Akram Monfared Arya has done it before her as the second Iranian-Swedish aircraft pilot after Iran’s Princess Fatemeh Pahlavi.


