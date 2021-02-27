Netanyahu Joins TikTok! The Fun Version of The PM

We have always seen Benjamin Netanyahu in his serious personality as the prime minister of Israel. However, another version of the politician has been noticed since he joined TikTok and started to share funny videos there, in which people figured that there’s a more fun personality of the politician.

Netanyahu has opened a private account on TikTok on February 19th, 2020 with his first video about getting the first shot of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine outside the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

He said in the video: “While I was getting vaccinated, you opened a TikTok account for me?” he asked his aides. He then urged the public not to let that platform be a replacement for reading books;” the prime minister added:“Go get vaccinated.”

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu is on #TikTok. 24 hours after joining, he has gained 81,000+ followers.



His 1st video — getting #CoronavirusVaccine has over 820,000 views!



Few world leaders including Emmanuel Macron are on TikTok #DigitalDiplomacypic.twitter.com/RvhILq8Pa3 — Allawi Ssemanda. (@AllawiSsemanda) December 21, 2020

His account registered over 820,000 views! While he hit over 81,000 followers in one day.

The prime minister’s TikTok account is active as so far he shared dozens of videos with the latest downloads of himself playing in snow.

The Prime Minister of Israel 🇮🇱 @netanyahu is cooler than most world leaders - with his own TikTok videos. pic.twitter.com/dBtehc8Ztm — Avi Kaner (@AviKaner) February 19, 2021

In another video, Netahyahu released a video showing how important it is to wear the face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the world. As in Israel there are so far 764K cases and more than 5,600 deaths.

Israel claimed that Pfizer vaccines protects against 94 percent of symptomatic illness and 92 percent of serious illness, according to an analysis of the medical data from 1.2 million Israeli patients shows.

Netanyahu has been serving as the Israeli prime minister since 2009. And who previously served from 1996 for four years. He is also the Chairman of the Likud – National Liberal Movement.