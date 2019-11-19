A New Normal? Saudi Film Screening in Israel Surprisingly Praised on Saudi Social Media

A film directed by Saudi director Haifa al-Mansour will open an Israeli women's film festival in Jerusalem, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

سيفتتح فيلم "المرشحة المثالية" للمخرجة السعودية 🇸🇦 هيفاء المنصور مهرجان سينما المرأة الإسرائيلي 🇮🇱 الذي سيقام في مدينة أورشليم القدس في الشهر المقبل. يشار إلى أن الفيلم السعودي حاز بجائزة لجنة التحكيم في مهرجان البندقية ويمثّل المملكة العربية السعودية في منافسات جائزة أوسكار pic.twitter.com/TA8PCLx3IG — إسرائيل بالعربية (@IsraelArabic) November 18, 2019

Translation: "Haifa al-Mansour's film “The Perfect Candidate” will be screened in the Israel Women's Film Festival that will be held in Jerusalem next month. It is noteworthy that the Saudi film won the Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival and represents Saudi Arabia in the Oscars.”

Reactions on social media varied between those who endorsed the decision to screen a Saudi film in Israel and those who opposed the gesture, demanding the film to not be screened.

وبسم الله نقاطع هيفاء المنصور — Aisha ♪🇸🇦 (@AWS__7) November 18, 2019

Translation: "We should boycott Haifa al-Mansour.”

Historically Saudi has aligned itself with the Palestinian cause but the recent move is the latest in what appears to be a normalization of Saudi-Israeli relations. Many people across the region still oppose the idea of Arab nations endorsing Israel whether politically or culturally. ودنا بالسلام ولكن لا سلام مع القتله اسرائي تقطع اليدين ثم تطعم من قطعت يديه في ملعقه فايلج الإعلام شوفو الإنسانية وينسون انهم هم من قطعا يديه — Abo Hmad (@Night4072) November 18, 2019

Translation: "We want peace but not from the Zionist settlers of Israel who violate human rights and kill Arabs.”

القدس عاصمة للفلسطين ولا مساومة في ذالك — 🔱$h@di♦️ (@BaslemShadi) November 18, 2019

Translation: “Jerusalem is Palestine’s property and we will never compromise it.”

But other reactions to the news of Mansour's film screening indicate that public sentiment is changing to favor a more friendly relationship between Saudi and Israel. تحالفنا مع اسرائيل كقوتين عظيمتين في الشرق الاوسط سيعود بالازدهار للمنطقة اقتصاديا و عسكريا ... حان الوقت لتطبيق السلام الحقيقي وليس شعارات حماس غزة و القضيه الفاشلة — Sara Alsudairi l سارة السديري (@1988sara3) November 18, 2019

Translation: "Our alliance with Israel as two great powers in the Middle East will bring prosperity to the region economically and militarily... It's time to implement real peace, not Hamas's violent politics, Gaza and the failed conflict.”

هذا يحسب لاسرائيل التي تدعم اعمال المخرجة السعوديه هيفاء المنصور

اسرائيل تبدي حسن النوايا للدول العربيه واتمنى ان تبادلها الدول العربيه بنفس الشعور — yousif (@yousif2020) November 18, 2019

Translation: "Good on Israel for supporting Saudi films, hope it does the same to the other Arab countries.”

Support for the decision comes largely from social media users inside Saudi Arabia or the gulf region, whose profiles typically endorse Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman or the state in general.

There is speculation that some of these accounts could be part of a social media campaign by the state to promote its political agenda.

احلم قريبا بأن احضر معرضا للفنانيين التشكيليين الاسرائيليين في الرياض 🌿 — احمد موسى 🇸🇦 (@MosaAhKSA) November 18, 2019

Translation: "I dream of attending art galleries of Israeli artists in Riyadh.”

خطوة ممتازة 👍🏻

اتمنى حضور الفيلم في دولة اسرائيل 💙

و عقبال جميع المجالات الأخرى ♥️ — hend 🇸🇦 (@hendm4h) November 18, 2019

Translation: "Great step. I look forward to watching the film in Israel, and for more collaborations between the two countries to come.”

The film features a Saudi female doctor character who runs for municipal elections. The Saudi Oscar Committee has chosen The Perfect Candidate as a competitor for the international feature film category.

في خطوه غير متوقعة ، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية أن فيلم (المرشحة المثالية) للمخرجة السعودية هيفاء المنصور سيكون فيلم الافتتاح في مهرجان سينما المرأة الإسرائيلي، المقرر إقامته في ديسمبر المقبل. pic.twitter.com/zziKE69RKG — Movie News (@movies_popcorn) November 18, 2019

Translation: In an unexpected step, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that the film “The Perfect Candidate” by Saudi director Haifa Al-Mansour will be the opening film at the Israeli Women's Film Festival, set for December.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry did not mention whether it had taken the Saudi director’s permission to showcase her film nor provide much detail on her position regarding the screening.