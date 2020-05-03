'A New Sudan Ahead': Sudanese Women Celebrate First Law to Criminilize FGM in the Country

The Sudanese transitional government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has claimed a historic victory by passing a new law that criminalizes Female Genital Mutilation in the country.
SOME GOOD NEWS: The Sudanese government has banned female genital mutilation. Some 87% of women in Sudan have suffered FGM, which can result in urinary tract infections, uterine infections, kidney infections, cysts, reproductive issues and pain during sex. https://t.co/SZEHqMAct2— Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) May 2, 2020
The traditional practice that has affected more than 84% of Sudan's female population according to human rights organizations is now punishable by 3 years in jail as per the new law.
Despite several decisions to ban FGM in some Sudanese states, which were ignored oftentimes, the new law is expected to have a more serious impact in the country.
Sudan Enters New Era for Girls Rights with Criminalization of #FGM.— UNICEF Sudan (@UNICEFSudan) April 29, 2020
With thanks to the donors of @GPtoEndFGM who supported Sudan reach this milestone.@UKinSudan @SwedeninSD @_UnfpaSudan @whosudan @EU_SUDAN https://t.co/gwtf0K8O02
During 30-years of ousted President Omar al-Bashir, laws to ban FGM in Sudan were often discussed by the parliament but always ended up in rejection.
According to the UN, about 87% of Sudanese women aged between 14 and 49 have undergone some form of FGM.
Some good news amidst the #COVID__19 pandemic: In a major victory for women, #Sudan criminalises Female Genetal Mutilation (FGM).— Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) May 2, 2020
It has been declared a criminal offense, with perpetrators facing upto 3 years in jail if found guilty.
A step closer to an equal world for all✌️ pic.twitter.com/aJ3MwRuWWQ
Sudanese social media activists celebrated the new law and hoped that it will coincide with cultural and educational awareness programs to help abolish the practice popular in some African countries.
Even though it is a great step forward to criminalize FGM, we must know it isn't enough. Because people would still do it secretly. Educating the community about this crime is very necessary.— Ran (@FreespiritRan) May 2, 2020
I hope the whole world stop doing this horrific act
