'A New Sudan Ahead': Sudanese Women Celebrate First Law to Criminilize FGM in the Country

The Sudanese transitional government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has claimed a historic victory by passing a new law that criminalizes Female Genital Mutilation in the country.

SOME GOOD NEWS: The Sudanese government has banned female genital mutilation. Some 87% of women in Sudan have suffered FGM, which can result in urinary tract infections, uterine infections, kidney infections, cysts, reproductive issues and pain during sex. https://t.co/SZEHqMAct2 — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) May 2, 2020

The traditional practice that has affected more than 84% of Sudan's female population according to human rights organizations is now punishable by 3 years in jail as per the new law.

Despite several decisions to ban FGM in some Sudanese states, which were ignored oftentimes, the new law is expected to have a more serious impact in the country.

During 30-years of ousted President Omar al-Bashir, laws to ban FGM in Sudan were often discussed by the parliament but always ended up in rejection.

According to the UN, about 87% of Sudanese women aged between 14 and 49 have undergone some form of FGM.

Some good news amidst the #COVID__19 pandemic: In a major victory for women, #Sudan criminalises Female Genetal Mutilation (FGM).



It has been declared a criminal offense, with perpetrators facing upto 3 years in jail if found guilty.



A step closer to an equal world for all✌️ pic.twitter.com/aJ3MwRuWWQ — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) May 2, 2020

Sudanese social media activists celebrated the new law and hoped that it will coincide with cultural and educational awareness programs to help abolish the practice popular in some African countries.