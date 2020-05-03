  1. Home
'A New Sudan Ahead': Sudanese Women Celebrate First Law to Criminilize FGM in the Country

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published May 3rd, 2020 - 08:17 GMT
'A New Sudan Ahead': Sudanese Women Celebrate First Law to Criminilize FGM in the Country
According to the UN, about 87% of Sudanese women aged between 14 and 49 have undergone some form of FGM. (UNICEF/ Victoria Dawe)

The Sudanese transitional government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has claimed a historic victory by passing a new law that criminalizes Female Genital Mutilation in the country.

The traditional practice that has affected more than 84% of Sudan's female population according to human rights organizations is now punishable by 3 years in jail as per the new law.

Despite several decisions to ban FGM in some Sudanese states, which were ignored oftentimes, the new law is expected to have a more serious impact in the country.

During 30-years of ousted President Omar al-Bashir, laws to ban FGM in Sudan were often discussed by the parliament but always ended up in rejection.

According to the UN, about 87% of Sudanese women aged between 14 and 49 have undergone some form of FGM.

Sudanese social media activists celebrated the new law and hoped that it will coincide with cultural and educational awareness programs to help abolish the practice popular in some African countries.


