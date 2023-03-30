Neymar cries for losing $1m in online poker

ALBAWABA - A video was shared online showing the Brazilian football player Neymar Jr. crying for losing a fortune in poker.

According to media sources, the football star lost over 1 million euros (over $1 million) in an online poker game on Wednesday.

Neymar ha perdido 1 millón de € jugando al póker y esta ha sido su reacción en directo pic.twitter.com/Dus8BcWyUM — ceciarmy (@ceciarmy) March 29, 2023

In the clip, Neymar, who was seen wearing a black head cap, cried, laughed then screamed in a very loud voice after losing the money in the poker game.

The 31-year-old player joked: "I’m going to put this on YouTube."

The video got over 1.3 million views in a short time with thousands of likes and retweets.

Some people questioned whether the famous player is addicted to poker and gambling.