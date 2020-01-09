Ninth Grade Test Question About Ovulation Cycles in Oman Starts Big Sex Ed Debate

A test question on ovulation calculations for ninth graders in Oman unleashed criticism over what some social media users described as 'unnecessary education' for school kids.

والله رجال متزوجين وعندهم أولاد وما يعرفوا أيام الإخصاب، وربعنا يريدوا يعلموها أولاد صف تاسع عشان يعرفوا متى ممكن تحمل زوجاتهم، وعشان يحسبن طالبات صف تاسع حال موعد ولادتهن... pic.twitter.com/IGkcycuwZt — Sultan AL Mahrouqi (@sultan8822) January 5, 2020

Translation: "Married men with kids still can't do these calculations, and these people want 9th graders to know when their wives will get pregnant. They want female students to know when they'll go into labor."

علمه ماينفعه . وكل شي في وقته حلو . — ابو هادئ (@alkhaldi_5889) January 6, 2020

Translation: "They are supposed to only learn what they need to know. This is not the time for this."

هو موضوع علمي بس ما منه فايده تدريسه — Ahmed (@power92309876) January 5, 2020

Translation: "It is a scientific topic, but I don't see the point of teaching it."

ضاقت عليهم الدنيا بما رحبت وما لقوا غير أسئلة الحيض😂😂😂 — Amal (@alamal1_) January 5, 2020

Translation: "Out of all topics they choose to go with questions about periods."

Meanwhile, others expressed their support for teaching topics related to periods, sex, and reproductive systems to middle and high school students, stressing importance of learning the science behind it.

Some people stressed that this topic has always been part of the science curriculum in Oman and that it is time for proper scientific conversations about sex to be normalized in the conservative society.

موضوع علمي صرف وموجود في المنهج والسؤال مطروح في سياق علمي بحت لا أعلم ما المغزى من إثارة مواضيع لا تستحق بهذا الشكل. — رحمة البلوشي (@BlushiRahma) January 5, 2020

Translation: "The topic is totally scientific and is part of school curricula. I don't get why this has become a controversy."

للعلم الدروس موجوده ومرت على أجيال واجيال والمثير ان طرحها حاليا وكأنها حاجه دخيله.. — منبر عماني (@HHjYNCfXWSKwG5y) January 6, 2020

Translation: "Just so you know, these lessons have been part of Oman's educational system for generations. It is interesting that some people are protesting it now as if it's new."

هذا يجعلنا نتسائل عن سبب تحفظ المجتمع عن الحديث عن هذا الموضوع، لأنه لو لم تكن هناك مشكلة لما كان هناك سبب يمنع من طرحه في المناهج الدراسية — Idris Al-Riyami (@idrisriyami) January 6, 2020

Translation: "This makes me wonder about the reason that people feel reluctant to discuss this topic. If it was a taboo it wouldn't have been in school curricula."

دام ان الدرس موجود في المنهج والطالب يدرسه ويعلم عنه فليس هناك اي خجل في الموضوع ولو أراد ان يبحث بشكل اعمق يحتاج لدقيقة فقط في النت ويعرف اكثر من ذلك الخجل والمداراة وغيرها هي من تأتي بالعواقب بعدها — Fahad Al Baloushi (@Max700usa) January 5, 2020

Translation: "This shouldn't be controversial as long as it's a school lesson. If students wanted to learn more they can use the internet to know everything. It's unhealthy to ignore these topics."