'Adam and Steve'! Niqabi Woman Attacks London Pride Parade



A viral video of a Muslim woman verbally attacking Pride marchers in East London has been attracting massive attention on the internet.







The woman was filmed hurling homophobic slurs at the marchers who are wrapping the rainbow flag around themselves. She can be heard in the video yelling repeatedly: “Shame on you, you despicable people” while a man with a yellow vest tried to separate her from the marchers.

The woman goes on to tell the marchers at their face ‘God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve” in a clear homophobic attack during Waltham Forest Pride in Hoe Street, Walthamstow took place on Sunday.

In response, one of the victims was heard saying “We still love you, you will not shame me”.

The attack was documented in a videotape and went viral on the internet gaining millions of views on Twitter alone.

While the police confirmed launching an investigation in the homophobic hate crime, Walthamstow’s MP went to Twitter to express pride in people from all faiths; including Islam who participated in the pride.

Gutted to see this and clear such hatred isn't acceptable anywhere let alone in our home town- proud that many from all faiths and none today including Islam joined the Waltham Forest Pride march to show Walthamstow really does mean welcome #loveislove https://t.co/9ocEyy4tsQ — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) July 27, 2019

Meanwhile, opinions on the internet split between the typical Islamophobic attacks and those who defend religion demanding a deeper understanding of events.

One user shared a photo of one Muslim taking part in the pride while holding a banner that says: “Queer Muslim and proud to support LGBT+ inclusive education”.

Such events in the UK and other western countries are filtering into the culture wars on both the left and right sides of the ideological divide.