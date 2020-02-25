  1. Home
No Biggie: Iranian Deputy Health Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Denying the Outbreak

Salam Bustanji

Published February 25th, 2020 - 02:31 GMT
AFP
AFP

According to local reports, Iran’s deputy health minister has tested positive for coronavirus and is now under quarantine.

Iraj Harirch had recently denied that the authorities were lying about the scale of the outbreak.

A member of parliament for Qom, the city at the centre of Iran’s virus outbreak, claimed there had been 50 deaths there alone. 

Meanwhile, Harirchi vowed to resign if it could be proven that even half the number had died. 

Iran has reported 16 coronavirus deaths, the most outside China, and said on Monday it had 61 confirmed cases and 900 other suspected cased.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani urged people not to panic as the country struggles to contain the outbreak which the World Health Organisation described as “deeply concerning”. 


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

