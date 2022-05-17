No! The Buffalo Shooter Did Not Love Rachel Maddow

As the public in the United States continues to process the hate crime that was committed by an 18-year old white supremacist in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 black people and injuring 3 others, details about the shooter, now in custody, have ignited social media conversations, including a discussion involving MSNBC presenter Rachel Maddow.

Dems without evidence are trying to link the Buffalo shooter to Tucker Carlson. But when it came to shooter James Hodgkinson who shot Republican congressmen and declared his love for Rachel Maddow, these same ppl dismissed any connection.#WhiteSupremacy https://t.co/I05mK5JSy6 — Thought Criminal (@Craftmastah) May 15, 2022

Rachel Maddow's name was mistakenly linked to the Buffalo shooting after an article went viral saying that "a shooter" had expressed his love for the liberal TV figure whom he watched for many years.

The Buffalo shooter did not say a single thing about Tucker Carlson and wrote that he hated Fox News.



By contrast, the congressional baseball shooter who almost killed Steve Scalise declared his love for Rachel Maddow in writings.



Did Rachel Maddow almost kill Scalise? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 15, 2022

However, many social media users failed to realize that the article was talking about the shooter who had opened fire at a Republican baseball practice in 2017, and not Payton Gendron, who killed several people in Buffalo last Saturday.

The fact anyone who expects to be taken seriously would suggest blaming Rachel Maddow for the Buffalo shooting is one of the saddest reflections on our current society. Even other stupid people should be shaking their head and saying HUH? Say what? But no. — Crossroad Press Publishing - David N. Wilson CEO (@CrossroadPress) May 16, 2022

Rachel Maddow is trending bc Republicans are trying to say the Buffalo shooter was inspired by her. They get dumber and dumber. White supremacy, lax gun laws, and anti-semitism are your whole thing, @GOP

. — Paul Cogan (@PaulCogan) May 16, 2022

Sharing the news report by conservative online commentators this week was initially meant to respond to liberal accusations targeted at right-wing TV presenters, including Fox News' Tucker Carlson, of feeding the anti-black and anti-immigration hate speech that fueled that latest attack in Buffalo, particularly the replacement theory that has been getting popular in white communities in several countries.

Users who wished to defend Tucker Carlson and other conservative media commentators re-shared the story of left-wing James Hodgkinson, who had injured 6 people as he opened fire in a GOP baseball practice, including the Republican representative Steve Scalise, who recovered from his wounds later on.