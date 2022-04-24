No Easter for Palestinians! Israel Only Allows Foreigner Pilgrims Into Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre

As Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter this weekend, Palestine's Christians faced great difficulty celebrating Holy Saturday in Jerusalem, as they tried to reach the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to witness the holy fire, one day before Easter.

Palestinian Orthodox Christians faced a heavy Israeli police presence around Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, blocking their access to the church while allowing pilgrims from around the world into the historic chapel.

Taking a break from assaulting Muslims inside & outside Al Aqsa during Ramadan to assault & antagonize Christian Palestinians during their Holy Saturday (or maybe they’re simultaneously doing that). #Apartheid https://t.co/Oz4wXB8xBE — 🌒Halla Daoui, MPH (@HallaDaoui) April 23, 2022

Photos and videos shared online showed Israeli police officers as they attacked some of the Palestinian worshippers who were heading to the church on Holy Saturday.

In response, Israeli officials stated they decided to only allow 4,000 people to attend the Saturday celebration in the church, to justify the ban they placed on thousands of Palestinians, saying the decision is aimed at preventing crowds from "causing fatal human stampedes".

Today in Apartheid antics, Israel blocked Palestinian Christians from entering the Holy Spulchre church to celebrate the Holy Saturday and physically assaulted them.Israel DID allow non-Palestinian Christians to enter, & of course Jewish settlers were able to move freely. pic.twitter.com/SuUb1Qiq8V — Ahmed Eldin | أحمد شهاب الدين (@ASE) April 23, 2022

Moreover, photos emerged of Israeli police as they assaulted Palestinian Christians who attempted to make it to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, triggering conversations over Israel's treatment of all Palestinians regardless of their religion, particularly as harassing Palestinians celebrating Easter comes during the same week when Palestinian Muslims pray at Al-Aqsa mosque in the month of Ramadan and they were attacked by Israeli police.