No Easter for Palestinians! Israel Only Allows Foreigner Pilgrims Into Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre

Published April 24th, 2022 - 06:29 GMT
Easter for Palestinians
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims hold candles during a ceremony of the "Holy Fire" at the Deir Al-Sultan Monastery on the roof of the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City on April 23, 2022. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)

As Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter this weekend, Palestine's Christians faced great difficulty celebrating Holy Saturday in Jerusalem, as they tried to reach the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to witness the holy fire, one day before Easter. 

Palestinian Orthodox Christians faced a heavy Israeli police presence around Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, blocking their access to the church while allowing pilgrims from around the world into the historic chapel.

Photos and videos shared online showed Israeli police officers as they attacked some of the Palestinian worshippers who were heading to the church on Holy Saturday.

In response, Israeli officials stated they decided to only allow 4,000 people to attend the Saturday celebration in the church, to justify the ban they placed on thousands of Palestinians, saying the decision is aimed at preventing crowds from "causing fatal human stampedes". 

Moreover, photos emerged of Israeli police as they assaulted Palestinian Christians who attempted to make it to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, triggering conversations over Israel's treatment of all Palestinians regardless of their religion, particularly as harassing Palestinians celebrating Easter comes during the same week when Palestinian Muslims pray at Al-Aqsa mosque in the month of Ramadan and they were attacked by Israeli police. 

