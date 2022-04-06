No, Lebanon is Not Bankrupt. The Social Media Explains!

  1. Home
Published April 6th, 2022 - 09:16 GMT
Banque du Liban
This file photo, taken on December 16, 2018, shows a demonstrator looking on as Lebanese policemen stand guard outside the Central Bank in the capital Beirut (AFP photo)

ALBAWABA - No, Lebanon is not bankrupt; well, the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon Raid Salameh says Banque du Liban is most certainly not bankrupt as stated a day earlier by the Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh al-Shami but it is merely facing 'technical' difficulties. 

So who are we to believe? Salameh is reported as flatly denying the Central Bank is bankrupt adding its losses are "under processing" whatever that means! But he clarifies in the next paragraph and according to Anadolu news that:

"The governor of the Banque du Liban is interested in clarifying that what is being circulated about the bankruptcy of the Central Bank is incorrect," Salameh added and continuing:

"Despite the losses that afflicted the financial sector in Lebanon, which are under treatment in the recovery plan that is currently being prepared by the Lebanese government in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, the Banque du Liban is still exercising its role and will continue to do so," he added.

So was al-Shami's comments wrong when he also, and pointedly said that "the state has gone bankrupt as did the Banque du Liban"? Well yes and no. Apparently the deputy PM was talking about something else altogether. He was talking about lack of liquidity facing the Central Bank and not its inability to pay long-term debts and being in a state of insolvency.

Still confused? So are many people. But this is explained by one of the netizens on social: Omar Tamo points out

But then he clarifies further. Tamo explains this way with a jab at Prime Minister Miqati:

 

