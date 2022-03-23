No School For You! Afghani Girls Told at The Gate

ALBAWABA - Come on let them back to school! Why are you refusing girls to be educated, get rid of illiteracy and start the road to development.

“All children deserve to be in school."@unicefchief urges the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to honour their commitment to girls’ education without any further delays.https://t.co/0iaYVR5u4V — UNICEF (@UNICEF) March 23, 2022

Afghanistan is back in the news. This time its girls education. The Taliban won't let girls beyond the sixth grade to go back to school. Apparently there's a ban on them.

The UN in Afghanistan deplores today’s reported announcement by the Taliban that they are further extending their indefinite ban on female students above the 6th grade being permitted to return school. pic.twitter.com/aNH7rj3amw — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) March 23, 2022

Well, there is and there isn't. For the Taliban its complicated at the moment - mainly cultural to do with Afghani society.

Taliban CLOSES girl schools in Afghanistan just HOURS after reopening them https://t.co/kHwTIk86ur — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 23, 2022

The Taliban Ministry of Education is still getting its house in order, logistics you might says, how do you provided buses for segregated male and female students? There is the other thing of appropriate school uniform and scarfs which is yet to be sorted out.

There has been widespread condemnation of the Taliban following news that it has stopped teenage girls from returning to school in Afghanistan. Female students who were returning to high schools this morning, were told to return home | https://t.co/lHGlJwk3ew pic.twitter.com/CsXEZnwaXY — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 23, 2022

Secondary school girls were looking forward to going back to school after being "off" for 178 days since the Taliban took over government last August 2021. They then, promised that everybody would get an education but this is yet to be honored, girls are still waiting.

In connection with the closing of girls' schools by the Taliban

Has protested

Written on the cards

"Let me go to school

Let me breath

"Where are the human rights organizations?"#Afghanistan 🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/Xd441TYClK — Nilofar Moradi (@Nilofar_Moradi1) March 23, 2022

It seemed the Taliban are returning to the old times of the 1990s and the early millennium when they ruled and denied women the right to an education. However, today, they keep promising girl pupils will be allowed to schools.

Ignorance: The T.alibn banned the girls to coming into schools in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/9V4hQHiJCP — Liaqat Paindah (@LPaindah) March 23, 2022

The Afghan school year just restarted again, 23 March. Pupils were so looking forward to school but at the gates they were turned away. Better luck next time, come back later they were being told.

Taliban once again closed secondary schools for girls in Afghanistan. They have no reason for such backwardness&babarisam act. If education is not allowed for girls, then why their daughters are studying in international universities. We call on the world to kindly ban education — Walwala Enayat Taraki (@walwalataraki) March 23, 2022

In reality many are saying the Taliban are in fear of losing their Pashtun supporters in the rural countryside. They don't went their daughters to go back to schools unlike Kabul and other main cities.

Heartbreaking day for young girls in Afghanistan as they are told they can return to school only to have the their dreams crushed again with a sudden reversal of the decision. Images of tearful young girls leaving the schools show the incomprehensible cruelty of the TB. It’s 2022 — Melanie L (@MelanieLake) March 23, 2022

So the Taliban maybe caught in the middle. Presently, they appear to be biding their time. Soon and if girls don't get an education, there will be an international outcry, but if they open schools to girls, the Taliban may start creating an opposition to their rule. So, is it gently, gently or just a blanket ban?