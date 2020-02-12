No Spring in Lebanon: Hopeless Revolutionaries Say Immigration Is Now Their Only Choice

After an intense day of protests in Beirut, the new Lebanese government was able to win the parliament's confidence, generating feelings of despair among young Lebanese people who have been protesting since last October.

Calls for migrating from Lebanon was notably the one thing online people agreed on after their calls for a political change have been crushed by leaders of different political blocs.

Yesterday evening #Lebanon's new government won a controversial vote of confidence in parliament despite protesters' attempts to stop it going ahead. One third of MPs didn't even make it inside the building.#LebanonProtests pic.twitter.com/fwhPhTZGwQ — Leila Molana-Allen (@Leila_MA) February 12, 2020

Months of protests against the political system in Lebanon doesn't seem to have brought the Lebanese people much change, at least not according to voices online.

Clashes erupted in the streets near the Lebanese parliament but weren't enough to stop lawmakers from assembling and voting to grant confidence to the new government. Social media users resorted to Twitter to express their hopelessness about the current situation in the country and to highlight their inability to create any actual change, stressing yet again their rejection of the new government.

Most of the comments online seemed to echo one message: it's time to immigrate to other countries as this this becomes their only and final solution to secure decent lives after failing to achieve their hopes for a dignified life at home.

Today more than ever I regret that I grasped so tightly onto what little hope there was for this country and i came back, instead of leaving and living a life the way a normal human being should live. Mabrook 3leykon hek balad wa mabrook 3leykon hek hkoomeh. #مبروك_الأنهيار — Ziad (@ziad_g_aa) February 11, 2020

I've been reading all the tweets on#مبروك_الانهيار

And the amount of people saying they're immigrating soon or would in a heartbeat is heartbreaking

I hate that they have to leave our homeland because of the thieves ruling

So who could blame them for dreaming of a better tmrw?! — REMIND ME TO STUDY (@imapizzabiteme) February 11, 2020

I honestly have no words for how i feel rn

We deserve better

And we've been fighting for it

But it honestly feels like we already lost

And these fucking thieves won

And that makes me furious #مبروك_الانهيار — REMIND ME TO STUDY (@imapizzabiteme) February 11, 2020

Many were frustrated that the new government was formed by the same political parties that have been ruling Lebanon for over 30 years, fearing that their country will continue to be on the verge of economic collapse.

They say they have little faith that the new government will reform the age-old corrupt policies so long as there is no real political change.

حكومة أخذت الثقة كما هو متوقع..#مبروك_الانهيار لنا ولكم..



وجوه الفشل والفساد لا زالت متربعة على عروش السلطة ويترأسها حزب يشتم الغرب والدول العربية المانحة ليزيد على الطين بلّة.



لبنان إلى المجهول دُر.. — Wajih - وجيه 🇱🇧 (@Wajih88279396) February 11, 2020

Translation: "The government has won confidence as expected. Congratulations on the collapse. The same failing and corrupt faces are still in power with one party constantly insulting donor Western and Arab countries. Lebanon is heading back towards the unknown."