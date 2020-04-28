North Korean Activist Reveals New Information About Kim Jong-Un's Absence

Rumors over North Korean Leader's health condition have been circulating for several weeks now, especially after he wasn't spotted during the Day of the Sun celebrations on the 15th of April.

The most cowardly and selfish dictator Kim Jong Un is not dead or even sick according to my source. He is hiding out in a fear of getting a Corona virus. Despite lying to the world that there is a zero case of Corona virus, it has been spreading uncontrollably within North Korea pic.twitter.com/8OBP6KolNA — Yeonmi Park(박연미) (@YeonmiParkNK) April 26, 2020

North Korean dissident and human rights activist Yeonmi Park has tweeted that Jong-Un is alive and well, despite various unconfirmed reports suggesting that "he is in a vegetative state following a failed heart surgery." US-based Park added that the North Korean leader is just "hiding out of fear of contracting the novel coronavirus".

Park also questioned official North Korean reports that say; the country has no coronavirus cases, arguing that the pandemic is "spreading uncontrollably" in her home country.

Yet, the North Korean outspoken critic didn't provide any further proof of her claims.

I'll believe it when I see physical proof. There's 7 different scenarios floating around right now. Everything from he's dead and his sister is in power, to he's dead, his sister was detained, and officials with China have assumed control of NK. — def (@abcurself) April 26, 2020

Despite statements made by several international figures denying the news of the 36-year old leader's death or severe sickness, North Korean officials haven't provided any major evidence that Jong-Un is alive.

Several media reports had hinted that he may have been brain-dead following a heart surgery he's rumored to have undertaken lately.

Last Saturday, Reuters reported that China had sent a team of doctors and a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party's International Liaison Department to Pyongyang during the week, suggesting a possible link to news of Jong-Un's deteriorating health.

The most recent photograph of Kim Jong Un from April 10. He doesn't look great (even as photographed by state media.) https://t.co/Ih3l3TjikF pic.twitter.com/i6SyzuxWah — Barbara Demick (@BarbaraDemick) April 25, 2020

In the meantime, observers continue to examine different reports trying to locate Jong-Un, who despite his young age reportedly suffers from cardiac diseases due to obesity and heavy smoking habits.