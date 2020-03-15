The Italian Balconies' Song Style During the Coronavirus Lock-down Is not Exactly Applicable Everywhere!!

Videos of Italians singing and playing music out of their balconies during the country's lockdown in fear of a wider coronavirus outbreak may be heartwarming for many people, but it is not for everyone everywhere.

نص فيسبوك وتويتر: "ييي، ليكوا الطليان ما أحلاهن عم يدقوا موسيقى ويغنّوا عالبلاكين!"

الطليان: 👇🏻#منقول pic.twitter.com/5owfdFfvEX — ميّ فواز ♐️ (@FawazMay) March 14, 2020

Translation: "Facebook and Twitter: Hey look at Italians playing music and singing on balconies. This is so beautiful. Some Italians are like..."

Italians' artistic spirit didn't fade even during the hardest times for the country since WWII. Many people around the world shared videos of tens of Italians playing music, singing and laughing with their neighbors across balconies.

Guitar players, opera singers, and entire bands were filmed in many Italian towns playing music to entertain residents who have been locked down for weeks now, in a severe containment measure taken by the Italian government, in order to limit numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

Surprisingly though, this was not the case in other places in Europe; some people were too disturbed when the musical phenomenon reached their towns!

A German similar attempt to uplift people who are spending more time in their homes than usual was shut down by mad neighbours, who didn't appreciate the artistic gesture and threatened to call the police if the singing doesn't stop.

Italy has been the biggest epicenter of the novel coronavirus in Europe, and the second-worst after China with more than 20k confirmed cases and about 1500 victims.