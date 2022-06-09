NYC: Weed Street Vendors Are Everywhere, but Is It Legal?

It is no secret that many Liberal politicians in the United States are in favor of legalizing marijuana for adult non-medical use, yet, the move has been challenged by strong opposition that keeps blocking attempts made on a federal level.

Questions over the legality of cannabis in the United States remain perplexing as several states have already approved its use on State levels, and at a time no federal law has been passed in that direction.

This debate has resurfaced on the internet after a short video by VICE News was posted online, showing street vendors selling weed in New York City's Washington Square Park.

There are dozens of vendors selling weed at Washington Square Park. None of it is technically legal, and while some sellers say they're occasionally harassed by cops, the NYPD will often stroll past without interfering. @magdalinealice reports: pic.twitter.com/9HO8EQJYK0 — VICE News (@VICENews) June 8, 2022

In the short video clip, a street vendor can be seen in the park as he explained the different kinds of weed he is promoting in the park.

VICE News captioned the video with commentary on weed legality in New York and whether or not the New York Police Department is turning a blind eye to their booths around the city.

In NYC, street vendors sell weed. pic.twitter.com/JdumONhuST — Armchair Twit Revolt (ATR) 🇺🇦 (@TrickOH) May 15, 2022

But this is not the first time weed availability in New York prompted online conversations. Past Twitter and Reddit conversations. Some social media users took to Twitter several months ago to complain about weed sold by NYC trucks being a scam, while others argued that some actually sell good products.

Others talked about their surprise seeing weed vendors across the city during their visits to New York City.

Last two trips to NYC, I noticed weed vendors had set up shop on 8th Avenue sidewalk. Quite a selection. 😂 — Ikedixon (@Ikedixon4) January 5, 2022

Reddit is also one of the platforms that have been seeing a growing number of posts over weed vendors in NYC, with some celebrating their spread while others expressing concern amid questions of legality.

Legalizing limited amounts of weed for recreational use was first approved on a State level in California in November 2016.

In the following years, 18 other US states have followed in California's steps, legalizing a few ounces of marijuana for adult non-medical use, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, in addition to the District of Columbia.