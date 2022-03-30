Ok in Riyadh But Not in Kuwait! MP Speaks Against Masquerade Party

ALBAWABA - Is it a masquerade party, a costume party or fancy-dress. All and everyone - that is the social media - are talking about the fancy dress party that was to be held in Kuwait at the so-called 360 Complex.

Albawaba carried the full story in its Arabic section but its important to highlight this in its English version to show the prevailing ideas dominating the Arab seen.

النائب حمدان العازمي : تواصلت مع الأخ وزير الاعلام بشأن منع اقامة الاحتفال التنكري المخالف للشرع والقانون والآداب والذوق العام والعادات الكويتية والذي اعلن عن اقامته يوم 29 مارس الجاري في مجمع 360 .. ونؤكد ان هذا الحفل متزامن مع (عيد المساخر ) الذي يحتفل به اليهود في مارس كل عام pic.twitter.com/SZ2M4zNKID — إعلامية النائب حمدان سالم العازمي (@hamdan__alazmi) March 27, 2022

Nothing wrong with a costume party, it happens all the time! But one Kuwaiti member of parliament got very upset. Hamdan Al-Azmi said the holding of such a party goes against Islamic law, morals and the prevailing customs of Kuwaiti society.

He tweeted that he contacted the Kuwaiti Minister of Information and registered his complaints against the celebration that was to be held on 29th March. Al-Azmi said he expressed his reservations and warned against the party which might be a bit extreme to say the least.

للامانه شي يزعل ويقهر اتلقى اتصالات من شباب وبنات جميعاً الاعمار مع ذويهم يسألون عن سبب المنع لانه السبب المؤكد انحل بأنه مايتزامن شنو غيره!!! ماقول غير مع الاسف انه تم اتخاذ قرار بأن يتم اغلاق المعرض او الفعاليه اذا وجد شي متنكر او مرتدي زي كبير كان ام صغير 💔 — Majed Alkanderi (@majed_Cosplay) March 28, 2022

But many on social, especially on the Arabic side were divided on staging such a party. Whilst some agreed with the parliamentarian, others said it would be fun to hold such a party, they didn't see anything wrong with it and regardless of the fact it is celebrated in Israel as the Purim festivities.

بارك الله في سعيكم وكتب أجركم..

صدق رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم حين قال:"لَتَتَّبِعُنَّ سَنَنَ مَنْ قَبْلَكُم شِبْرًا بشبْر،وذراعًا بذراع،حتَّى لو سَلَكُوا جُحْر ضَبٍّ لَسَلَكْتُمُوهُ"قلنا:يا رسول الله؛ اليهودُ والنَّصارى؟ قال النَّبيُّ صلى الله عليه وسلم:"فَمَن؟!"؛ رواه الشيخان — هناء أيوب الأيوب (@hana_alayoub) March 27, 2022

But the fact it is celebrated as an on-going event in the world costume parties should not be the exclusive domain of any state or should it? It is pointed out that Saudi Arabia held

such a party in Riyadh a few days ago and went without a hitch and everyone enjoyed themselves.

Enjoy watching the masquerade party in #Riyadh Boulevard, Saudi Arabia! 👍Amazing



pic.twitter.com/SvoqxNsMEN — Najma Al Ghamdi 🇸🇦 (@NajmaGhamdi) March 18, 2022

But apparently this is not how everyone sees it.