Ok in Riyadh But Not in Kuwait! MP Speaks Against Masquerade Party

Published March 30th, 2022 - 01:04 GMT
ALBAWABA - Is it a masquerade party, a costume party or fancy-dress. All and everyone - that is the social media - are talking about the fancy dress party that was to be held in Kuwait at the so-called 360 Complex. 

Albawaba carried the full story in its Arabic section but its important to highlight this in its English version to show the prevailing ideas dominating the Arab seen. 

Nothing wrong with a costume party, it happens all the time! But one Kuwaiti member of parliament got very upset. Hamdan Al-Azmi said the holding of such a party goes against Islamic law, morals and the prevailing customs of Kuwaiti society.

He tweeted that he contacted the Kuwaiti Minister of Information and registered his complaints against the celebration that was to be held on 29th March. Al-Azmi said he expressed his reservations and warned against the party which might be a bit extreme to say the least.

But many on social, especially on the Arabic side were divided on staging such a party. Whilst some agreed with the parliamentarian, others said it would be fun to hold such a party, they didn't see anything wrong with it and regardless of the fact it is celebrated in Israel as the Purim festivities. 

But the fact it is celebrated as an on-going event in the world costume parties should not be the exclusive domain of any state or should it? It is pointed out that Saudi Arabia held 
such a party in Riyadh a few days ago and went without a hitch and everyone enjoyed themselves.

But apparently this is not how everyone sees it. 

 

