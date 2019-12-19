Omanis Are Split on an Alleged 'Honor' Killing: Is There a Cover-Up?

Omani Social Media has been flooded with the hashtag #العدالة_لعايشه_القطيطي (Justice for Aisha al-Qutaitiya), after news of an alleged 'honor' killing in Al-Khaburah Province to the north of the gulf Sultanate.

Women’s rights activists widely spread the news of Aisha al-Qutaitiya's death at the hands of a family member, after reportedly learning of her pregnancy outside of marriage. Users and activists have called for an investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

Is killing women ur new hobby? Taking souls so easily? Like it doesn't matter what that girl felt like? It gotta change. We gotta stand for ourselves ladies. Justice for aisha! #العدالة_لعايشة_القطيطي — Alien 🏳️‍🌈 (@aliendying) December 18, 2019

Whoever murdered her must be executed, and new laws need to be put forward as an attempt to prevent this and protect women. Dwelling on what Aisha woulda/shoulda/coulda done in regards to her body doesn't do any good at this time. — Buzz (@Buzzzzkillll) December 19, 2019

Subsequently, the Omani Center for Human Rights, a London-based NGO, posted a tweet expressing condemnation of the alleged murder.

The OCHR-Oman condemns the killing of Aisha al-Qutaitiya, a young woman from Al-Khabura Province in northern #Oman, by a member of her family. They suspected her of becoming pregnant out of wedlock.#العدالة_لعايشه_القطيطي#عمان — The Omani Centre for Human Rights (OCHR-Oman) (@ochromanorg) December 18, 2019

Despite very few details being provided on the incident, activists and social media users pushed for an official investigation, which urged the police to release an online statement, in which they confirmed that their investigations did not find any evidence of a criminal act or a murder.

تابعت #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية ما تم تداوله عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي حول وقوع جريمة قتل امرأة في ولاية الخابورة، وتوضح بأن جهود التحقيق بالتعاون مع الإدعاء العام لم تثبت أي شبهة جنائية في الواقعة، وتهيب بالجميع عدم تداول المعلومات المغلوطة مراعاةً للحرمات. — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) December 18, 2019

Translation: "The Royal Oman Police have followed up with the news spreading across social media platforms about the murder of a woman in Al-Khabourah Province, and it was clear after investigation in cooperation with the Public Prosecution, that there isn't any criminal suspicion in the incident. We call upon everyone not to circulate false information, out of respect for integrity."

Some online activists did not seem very convinced with the official statement, and talked about a possible cover-up by the government, in an alleged attempt to protect the country’s image and ‘national reputation’.

الكل يحاول ينفي الخبر عشان خايف ع سمعه عُمان ييوا يبينوا أنها جنه.ترا الجرائم تحصل في كل مكان بس الفرق هو كيف تتعامل الجهات المختصه مع الجريمه، لو في امريكا رح ينشروا صور القتله وياخذوا حق القتيله،لكن هم ما يهتموا الا بالسمعه ، وين العداله؟#العدالة_لعايشه_القطيطي — Majda (@survivor898) December 18, 2019

Translation: "Everyone is trying to deny the news because they care so much about Oman's reputation and want to portray it as if it's heaven. These crimes happen everywhere and only the way it's dealt with by those in charge that makes the difference. If this has happened in the US, they would have posted the victim's image everywhere and they would have wanted to do her justice, but people here only care about their image. Where is justice?"

#Oman ,Aisha and her unborn child were left to bleed to death after being tortured by her family after they found out she was pregnant out of wedlock.Her beloved came forth to marry her,but her family decided to murder her and refuse the marriage 💁🏽‍♀️.#العدالة_لعايشه_القطيطي https://t.co/jcNw2ZtURt — Dr.Femini5t🤓💭 (@DrFemini5t) December 18, 2019

They also posted screenshots of articles from the Omani Penal Code, that excludes crimes committed by parents while disciplining their kids in case they violate laws or Islamic Sharia.

المادة رقم ٤٤ من نص قانون الجزاء العماني لا تجرم أي عنف يقع على القصر طالما أن الفعل وقع بحسن نية ولا تحمي الفتاة من العنف الأسري،ما صار الوقت أن مثل هذه القوانين المجحفة بحقنا تتغير؟ وكم روح لازم تروح عشان مثل هذه القوانين تنلغي؟#العدالة_لعايشه_القطيطي #لاشرف_في_جرائم_الشرف pic.twitter.com/0IwWVNaUkY — ملاك محمد. (@Jul13__) December 18, 2019

Translation: "Article 44 of the Omani Penal Code does not criminalize acts of violence against minors, as long as it took place in good faith. It also does not protect girls from domestic violence. Is it not time to change these unjust laws towards women? How many more women should die before these laws are abolished?"

On the other hand, some users re-posted the police statement and demanded that people stop spreading the 'fake story'.