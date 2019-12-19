  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Omanis Are Split on an Alleged 'Honor' Killing: Is There a Cover-Up?

Omanis Are Split on an Alleged 'Honor' Killing: Is There a Cover-Up?

Published December 19th, 2019 - 12:53 GMT
Omanis Are Split on an Alleged 'Honor' Killing. Is There a Cover-Up? (Shutterstock)
Calls for justice in Aisha's case spread widely through the internet. (Shutterstock)

Omani Social Media has been flooded with the hashtag #العدالة_لعايشه_القطيطي (Justice for Aisha al-Qutaitiya), after news of an alleged 'honor' killing in Al-Khaburah Province to the north of the gulf Sultanate.

Women’s rights activists widely spread the news of Aisha al-Qutaitiya's death at the hands of a family member, after reportedly learning of her pregnancy outside of marriage. Users and activists have called for an investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

Subsequently, the Omani Center for Human Rights, a London-based NGO, posted a tweet expressing condemnation of the alleged murder.

Despite very few details being provided on the incident, activists and social media users pushed for an official investigation, which urged the police to release an online statement, in which they confirmed that their investigations did not find any evidence of a criminal act or a murder.

Translation: "The Royal Oman Police have followed up with the news spreading across social media platforms about the murder of a woman in Al-Khabourah Province, and it was clear after investigation in cooperation with the Public Prosecution, that there isn't any criminal suspicion in the incident. We call upon everyone not to circulate false information, out of respect for integrity."

Some online activists did not seem very convinced with the official statement, and talked about a possible cover-up by the government, in an alleged attempt to protect the country’s image and ‘national reputation’.

Translation: "Everyone is trying to deny the news because they care so much about Oman's reputation and want to portray it as if it's heaven. These crimes happen everywhere and only the way it's dealt with by those in charge that makes the difference. If this has happened in the US, they would have posted the victim's image everywhere and they would have wanted to do her justice, but people here only care about their image. Where is justice?"

They also posted screenshots of articles from the Omani Penal Code, that excludes crimes committed by parents while disciplining their kids in case they violate laws or Islamic Sharia. 

Translation: "Article 44 of the Omani Penal Code does not criminalize acts of violence against minors, as long as it took place in good faith. It also does not protect girls from domestic violence. Is it not time to change these unjust laws towards women? How many more women should die before these laws are abolished?"

On the other hand, some users re-posted the police statement and demanded that people stop spreading the 'fake story'.


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...