Once Again; Lebanese Singer Faces Accusations of Cultural Appropriation

Published February 3rd, 2022 - 07:32 GMT
Myriam Fares
Myriam Fares faced similar controversy after blackface in 2018. (Twitter)

Promoting her latest song in the Moroccan dialect, Lebanese singer Myriam Fares has come under fire once again, after sharing a video on social media in which she put on an Amazigh traditional dress and posted it on her Instagram.

In her post, Myriam Fares called on her followers to "prepare their own Imazighen looks and to get ready for the upcoming challenge," adding the hashtag #Maalesh in reference to her new song.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Myriam Fares (@myriamfares)

The Lebanese star received major backlash from people who said they felt offended after she used their culture to promote her music. She later posted another video showing dance moves in the same dress.

Others highlighted a similar incident that took place in December 2018, when she put on a blackface for her music clip "Goumi," saying she "still doesn't get what cultural appropriation is."

Meanwhile, some Moroccan voices said they were impressed by Myriam Fares' attempt to portray their culture, saying "she made a great effort to enlighten the local Moroccan culture."

