Once Again; Lebanese Singer Faces Accusations of Cultural Appropriation

Promoting her latest song in the Moroccan dialect, Lebanese singer Myriam Fares has come under fire once again, after sharing a video on social media in which she put on an Amazigh traditional dress and posted it on her Instagram.

In her post, Myriam Fares called on her followers to "prepare their own Imazighen looks and to get ready for the upcoming challenge," adding the hashtag #Maalesh in reference to her new song.

The Lebanese star received major backlash from people who said they felt offended after she used their culture to promote her music. She later posted another video showing dance moves in the same dress.

Girl Amazigh is A WHOLE ASS CULTURE, our ancestors didnt go through hell for you to use their culture as an ✨aesthetic✨ https://t.co/6FO3NT0CqR — maria 🇲🇦 (@dolcemaria99) January 29, 2022

This is not an exotic quirky tattoo 🤪🥵 my grandmas were both forced to have them at a very young age for protection and tribal reasons. You have enough money so educate yourself and stop offending a different culture every time your albums flop, Lebanon has its culture enjoy it https://t.co/6FO3NT0CqR pic.twitter.com/B6KasD3cbL — maria 🇲🇦 (@dolcemaria99) January 29, 2022

Others highlighted a similar incident that took place in December 2018, when she put on a blackface for her music clip "Goumi," saying she "still doesn't get what cultural appropriation is."

Myriam Fares did an excellent and professional job. Despite being a Lebanese 🇱🇧, she made a great effort to enlighten the local Moroccan culture 🇲🇦, especially the amazigh part, and integrate it with modern fashion💫👏🏻#ميريام_فارس #معليش@myriamfares ♥️ pic.twitter.com/OqVaATD3YR — Fadwa🇲🇦☪️ (@FadwaNour8) January 20, 2022

Meanwhile, some Moroccan voices said they were impressed by Myriam Fares' attempt to portray their culture, saying "she made a great effort to enlighten the local Moroccan culture."