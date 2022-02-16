Online Campaign For Afghan Women After Activists Gone Missing

Six months into the Taliban's control over Afghanistan and despite numerous statements by its government reassuring the international community that women will be safe under their rule, women activists are reportedly facing a serious crackdown in recent weeks.

According to several Afghan sources, 29 Afghan women were detained last Friday in Kabul during a crackdown by the Taliban's government, following several pro-freedoms protests in the country, many of which led by women activists.

To express solidarity with the Afghan women at risk, you can participate in the photo action. Write the hashtag #standwithwomeninafghanistan on your palm, cover part of your face, and post a selfie with the hashtag and link to @standwithwomeninafghanistan. pic.twitter.com/INOhvHtkcC — Sahra Mani, صحرا مانی (@Sahra_Mani) February 15, 2022

The news which was also confirmed by the US special envoy for Afghan Women, Girls and Human Rights Rina Amiri has prompted an online campaign in solidarity with Afghan women, who are facing growing difficulty in terms of education and work under the Taliban rule.

Abducted activists include journalists and feminist activists who have been vocally demanding the Taliban to protect their rights in the country.

Social media users in various countries supported women in Afghanistan by launching an online campaign.

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram users write the English hashtag #StandWithWomenInAfghanistan on their hands (stand with Afghan women) and post their photo. pic.twitter.com/1kuzcRpgqo — Shafi Karimi (@karimi_shafi) February 15, 2022

The online campaign that uses the hashtag #StandWithWomenInAfghanistan, features social media people posting their photos with the same hashtag written on their palms as they cover parts of their faces.

The Taliban had returned to power in August 2021 as US-led NATO troops were withdrawing from the country as per the 2020 agreement between the Taliban and the former US administration.