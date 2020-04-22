"Online Prostitution"? Egyptian Tiktok Star Arrested for Encouraging Young Women to Go Live In Exchange for $3k

A few days after sparking controversy across Egypt, Tiktok star and online popular vlogger, Haneen Hossam was arrested for "inciting inappropriate behavior" facing up to 5 years in prison.

Haneen Hossam got arrested!

Well.. you have the right to do whatever you want unless it harms the society.

As you know that when it does, then it's over for you..

#حنين_حسام — مريم⁷ (maryam belongs to bts) 💕 (@merryhope04) April 21, 2020

The Tiktok popular vlogger with 1.2m followers had caused an online debate after posting a video, in which she called on young women to join Likee live streaming application "with good lighting setup and decent clothing to make money of up to $3k per hour."

In the video she's arrested for, Haneen Hossam is offering a working from home opportunity for women over 18YO. In her words, she explained that applicants would not do anything but to open live videos and speak to strangers. The more they attract, the more they got paid in USD. — GhadeerAhmed (@GhadeerAhmed_) April 21, 2020

Hossam suggested in the video that appearing online to entertain people and make friendships with them will help lots of young women make cash easily.

The video prompted many angry responses by people who perceived her calls as "encoding for online prostitution and debauchery".

Being an Archeology student at Cairo University, Hossam's video was first condemned by the head of the university, who demanded immediate investigation with the young student, before several TV talk shows highlighted her video, the night before she was arrested by the police.

Social media reactions varied between those who attacked her and supported her arrest and those who defended her right to freedom of speech.

You don't arrest ppl for awful personalities.

We all cyperbullied her for months, awful personalities ?!

I don't like her tbh , but this is too much. — Lamisa (@lamujja) April 21, 2020

Other commentators argued that she was too naive to understand how dangerous her call was, and that authorities should work on educating her and her audience instead of taking such drastic measures.

I think someone should really talk to her and get her to realise what she is doing cos obviously to me she is a naive shallow young girl who doesn't really understand a thing #حنين_حسام — Lobna Fathi (@LobnaFathi2) April 21, 2020

On the other hand, some social media users expressed their disappointment with the government's quick response to Hossam's video during a time where the country is battling the novel coronavirus. They suggested that the government might be trying to keep the public busy with Hossam's controversy to cover up for the increasing COVID-19 toll.

خلينا متفقين ان في كارثةة بتحصل ف مصر وهما بيغطو عليها بحوار حنين حسام... — Ahmēd Khāmiēs🖤🔥 (@ahm3d_khamies) April 22, 2020

Translation: "Let's all agree that we're in the midst of a catastrophe and they're trying to cover it with this Haneen Hossam issue."