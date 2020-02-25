Outed by Arab Spring, Egyptian Leader Hosni Mubarak Dies at 91

Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian leader who ruled Egypt for nearly 30 years before being forced to resign after 18-day nationwide protests that were part of the Arab world’s 2011 pro-democracy upheaval, just died at 91.

HOSNI MUBARAK



- President of Egypt between 1981 and 2011



- Resigned in Arab Spring's Egyptian Revolution of 2011



- Was put on trial



- Former Vice President and Air Force commander



- Dead at age of 91 pic.twitter.com/NiyF5eLPJk — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 25, 2020

Mubarak served as Egypt's fourth president starting in 1981 until his removal in what became known as the Arab Spring revolution.

He was jailed for years after the uprising, but was freed in 2017 after being acquitted of most charges. The acquittal stunned many Egyptians, thousands of whom poured into central Cairo to show their anger against the court.

The Arab Spring protests convulsed regimes across the Middle East.

Hosni Mubarak's regime used dogs to attack and torture detainees inside of Egypt's prisons. Can't say he'll be missed tbh. https://t.co/3F46e3WjQr — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 25, 2020

State television said Mubarak died at a Cairo hospital where he had undergone an unspecified surgery. The report said he had health complications but offered no other details.

One of his sons, Alaa, announced over the weekend the former president was in intensive care after undergoing surgery.

His brother-in-law, General Mounir Thabet, said he passed away at Cairo's Galaa military hospital.

Egypt’s ousted former president Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, weeks after undergoing surgery💔🇪🇬#حسني_مبارك pic.twitter.com/PuTq2mRuES — Caleb Daoud (@CalebDaoud) February 25, 2020

Egypt's presidency said in a statement that it mourned Mubarak's death as a "military leader and war hero" and has offered its condolences to his family.

The former air force officer will be buried in a military funeral but the timing was still unclear, a military source told Reuters news agency.