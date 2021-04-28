Famous Influencers May Face Deportation Over Painted Face Mask Prank

What was meant as a funny prank during a supermarket trip has turned into a legal battle in Bali, Indonesia; as two well-known influencers carried out a not thoroughly thought out prank.

Taiwanese Josh Paler and Russian Leia Se had been facing legal action in Bali, after they went into a supermarket with Leia wearing a painted face mask, violating the strict COVID-19 rules the island has imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Even though the painted blue face mask prank impressed the influencers' online audience as they shared across different platforms for days, Indonesian authorities have not been as happy with it. Balinese politician Niluh Djelantik has reposted the video of the prank, demanding an investigation into the danger they exposed other shoppers to during their prank.

Consequently, the video was taken down off Josh and Leia's social media, before they posted a video statement on Instagram, through which they apologized for the video and clarified that they did not mean to disrespect local laws. They also called on everyone else to remove the video from social media and to abide by wearing the face mask to protect themselves and their surroundings, saying their only purpose of the video was to entertain their followers.

On Instagram, Josh Paler Lin has more than 325k followers in addition to more than 3 million followers on YouTube.