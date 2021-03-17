Pakistani Woman Expelled From University After Proposing to Boyfriend

  1. Home
Published March 17th, 2021 - 09:31 GMT
Several Pakistani celebrities voiced out their support for the couple. (Twitter)

A viral video featuring a female student proposing to her boyfriend, who also studies in the University of Lahore, has prompted an angry reaction from the university's administration, who decided to suspend the two students.

The video, which was later dubbed as "the university of Lahore's lovebirds," showed a young woman kneeling as she proposed to her boyfriend while folding flowers before the couple embraced each other in front of  tens of students around them filming the incident.

However, administrators at the University of Lahore released a statement in which they condemned the young woman's act, saying "she has violated the university's rules."

Furthermore, the university cited "serious infraction of the code of conduct" in the statement that announced expelling the two students, especially after the couple has reportedly refused to apologize.

Despite public display of affection being widely unacceptable in Pakistan, particularly amongst more conservative older generations, the young student took to Twitter to show messages of support that she has received; announcing that she and her fiance have gotten married a few days after the video.

Meanwhile, several Pakistani celebrities voiced out their support for the couple using the hashtag #UniversityOfLahore.

