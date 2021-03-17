Pakistani Woman Expelled From University After Proposing to Boyfriend

A viral video featuring a female student proposing to her boyfriend, who also studies in the University of Lahore, has prompted an angry reaction from the university's administration, who decided to suspend the two students.

This is a cute video of a couple casually hugging after a girl proposes to the boy.

Acording to @ULahore of Pakistan, this is sin!

Both students have been expelled.

This is the same country which does nothing about kidnapping and forced conversions of minor Hindu girls. pic.twitter.com/kBUAV29ZFt — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) March 13, 2021

The video, which was later dubbed as "the university of Lahore's lovebirds," showed a young woman kneeling as she proposed to her boyfriend while folding flowers before the couple embraced each other in front of tens of students around them filming the incident.

However, administrators at the University of Lahore released a statement in which they condemned the young woman's act, saying "she has violated the university's rules."

It was just a hug for goodness sake! A bit cheesy with the Rose's and audience but no need for an expulsion from Uni. They could have done this in private and no one would have been the wiser.

So much hypocrisy in society and it's always the females that get labelled and suffer — Samia Mirza- Qureshi (@SamiaMirzaQure1) March 13, 2021

#Excsluive Unverified News are coming that the couple, who got engaged in public at #UniversityofLahore , got married and they shared their more beautiful videos 💟 pic.twitter.com/I9GDrUxnae — Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) March 16, 2021

Furthermore, the university cited "serious infraction of the code of conduct" in the statement that announced expelling the two students, especially after the couple has reportedly refused to apologize.

University of Lahore administration purportedly expelled Hadiqa and Shehryar from university for publicly going for marriage proposal & momentary display of affection. University says both students violated code of conduct and committed gross misconduct in the university. pic.twitter.com/MDIVJ4Mk9U — Zahid Gishkori (@ZahidGishkori) March 12, 2021

Despite public display of affection being widely unacceptable in Pakistan, particularly amongst more conservative older generations, the young student took to Twitter to show messages of support that she has received; announcing that she and her fiance have gotten married a few days after the video.

Thanks to all of you who are becoming my strength and messaging me in DM. Can't reply you all at this time, Love you all, Stay blessed ♥️ pic.twitter.com/kKHefw3ra3 — Hadiqa Javaid (@HadiqaZJavaid) March 13, 2021

Meanwhile, several Pakistani celebrities voiced out their support for the couple using the hashtag #UniversityOfLahore.