Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan joins Tiktok

ALBAWABA - As means to strengthen his ties with the public, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a Tiktok account after his release from prison.

The following count has exceeded the 100k mark in the first three hours of launching his account, Khan posted a video with the caption: "Our social media team shows me incredible clips from TikTok made by youth, even from rural regions. I've decided to join this platform to connect with you all,".

Khan's Ousting in 2022

Earlier in 2022, Imran Khan was ousted following a parliamentary no-confidence vote, and since then, he has led a popular campaign against the present government, accusing it of conspiring with the military to remove him.

Imran Khan was later on arrested by paramilitary troops in Islamabad on charges brought by the country’s anti-corruption agency. The authorities accused the former prime minister and his wife of accepting a bribe of millions of dollars from a real estate tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain through a charitable trust.

Arrest Aftermath

Protests first erupted upon the Pakistani Punjab Police attempt to forcibly arrest the former prime minister, triggering violent protests and demonstrations all across the country.

According to the Pakistani government, he was arrested for refusing to cooperate with officials in an ongoing corruption investigation. Khan himself appeared to be prepared for it. After being captured, he released a previously recorded video in which he stated that he was likely to be arrested by the time his supporters saw the message.