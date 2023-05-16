Palestine Abbas, Mohamed Ramadan meeting spark outrage

ALBAWABA - A meeting that brought together Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan raised the ire of social media's users, especially the Palestinians, given that the meeting took place on the day of Nakba.

The well-known Egyptian artist published photos he had taken with the Palestinian President on Monday in New York.

"In New York today, I had the honor to meet President Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen, President of the beloved State of Palestine," Ramadan captioned the photos on his official social media platforms.

The photos showed a handshake between Abbas and Ramadan. The artist seemed very happy to see the Palestinian president that they even had a cup of coffee together.

In a video that Ramadan also published, Abbas said to the Egyptian actor and singer: "How are you? By God, it is good that we finally saw you... It's been a while since we hear about you all the good news and great art."

محمود عباس يلتقي مع الفنان المصري محمد رمضان في نيويورك#محمد_رمضان #محمود_عباس#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/7g9wn94KsR — فراس الماسي | Firas Almasi 💎 (@FAlmasee2) May 15, 2023

Abbas was criticized by observers because of the timing of the meeting, especially since besides that the photos were taken on the anniversary of Nakba, large parts of Palestine have also been witnessing an escalation of tension between the Palestinian factions in Gaza and the Israeli Defense Forces, recently.

Some Palestinians accuse Abbas of failing to act by staying silent no matter what happens in Palestine.

The Palestinian president had participated in the activities commemorating the 75th's anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba that took place at the United Nations headquarters, in New York.

We leave with some with of the tweets,

الفنان القدير محمد رمضان ،، حامل هموم القضية الفلسطينية و القيم العربية و الإسلامية

مع سيادة رئيس السلطة الفلسطينية محمود عباس #فلسطين #الانتخابات_التركية pic.twitter.com/DADo2u8JGl — Ayman Azzam (@AymanazzamAja) May 15, 2023