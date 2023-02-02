Palestine explains why it didn't vote for Saudi to host Asia Cup

ALBAWABA - Saudi bloggers are angry with the Palestinian delegation for not voting for Saudi Arabia to host the 2027 Asia Cup that took place at the Asia Football Congress in Bahrain, Wednesday.

So-called “Palestine” refuses to vote for Saudi Arabia to host Asia Cup 2027.



Saudi Arabia won anyway, congrats 🙌🏽💐🇸🇦 https://t.co/3Kru9xHV7z — Mark Halawa - مارك حلاوه (@HalawaMark) February 1, 2023

Quick to the rescue come Jibril Rjoub, chairman of the Palestine Football Federation who sought to explain why his delegation didn't vote for Saudi Arabia. He said there was no intention not to vote for Saudi Arabia and what happened was a technical error and clear misunderstanding for a brotherly country.

توضيح من جبريل الرجوب رئيس الاتحاد الفلسطيني لكرة القدم عن سبب عدم التصويت في الجمعية العمومية الآسيوية المنعقدة في البحرين



من: @aja5005 #الميدان| #السعودية2027 | #Saudi2027 | #كأس_آسيا2027 pic.twitter.com/GhfkpfdbrU — الميدان الرياضي (@MidanAlYaum) February 1, 2023

Saudi Arabia won the bid in the end to host the cup in 2027 with many nations including Iran voting for Riyadh to hold the unique football cup for the countries of Asia.

النظام السعودي يهاجم #فلسطين واليوم بمسمى امتناع فلسطين عن التصويت رغم أن جبريل الرجوب رئيس الاتحاد الفلسطيني لكرة القدم لم يكن متواجد أصلًا وحصل خلل في التصويت، لا يحتاج تصويت ما فيه الا النظام السعودي المترشح لاستضافة البطولة

(قد بدت البغضاء من أفواههم وما تخفي صدورهم أكبر) https://t.co/tW6MzwMdt7 — د. أبو الجوائز المطاميري .Dr (@ralzahrani2020) February 1, 2023

Rjoub explained that after believing there would be no vote that day, he left the conference having been feeling unwell and somehow things got mixed up with the second-in-command becoming confused due to his lack of experience.