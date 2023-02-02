Palestine explains why it didn't vote for Saudi to host Asia Cup

ALBAWABA - Saudi bloggers are angry with the Palestinian delegation for not voting for Saudi Arabia to host the 2027 Asia Cup that took place at the Asia Football Congress in Bahrain, Wednesday.
So-called “Palestine” refuses to vote for Saudi Arabia to host Asia Cup 2027.— Mark Halawa - مارك حلاوه (@HalawaMark) February 1, 2023
Saudi Arabia won anyway, congrats 🙌🏽💐🇸🇦 https://t.co/3Kru9xHV7z
Quick to the rescue come Jibril Rjoub, chairman of the Palestine Football Federation who sought to explain why his delegation didn't vote for Saudi Arabia. He said there was no intention not to vote for Saudi Arabia and what happened was a technical error and clear misunderstanding for a brotherly country.
توضيح من جبريل الرجوب رئيس الاتحاد الفلسطيني لكرة القدم عن سبب عدم التصويت في الجمعية العمومية الآسيوية المنعقدة في البحرين— الميدان الرياضي (@MidanAlYaum) February 1, 2023
من: @aja5005 #الميدان| #السعودية2027 | #Saudi2027 | #كأس_آسيا2027 pic.twitter.com/GhfkpfdbrU
Saudi Arabia won the bid in the end to host the cup in 2027 with many nations including Iran voting for Riyadh to hold the unique football cup for the countries of Asia.
النظام السعودي يهاجم #فلسطين واليوم بمسمى امتناع فلسطين عن التصويت رغم أن جبريل الرجوب رئيس الاتحاد الفلسطيني لكرة القدم لم يكن متواجد أصلًا وحصل خلل في التصويت، لا يحتاج تصويت ما فيه الا النظام السعودي المترشح لاستضافة البطولة— د. أبو الجوائز المطاميري .Dr (@ralzahrani2020) February 1, 2023
(قد بدت البغضاء من أفواههم وما تخفي صدورهم أكبر) https://t.co/tW6MzwMdt7
Rjoub explained that after believing there would be no vote that day, he left the conference having been feeling unwell and somehow things got mixed up with the second-in-command becoming confused due to his lack of experience.
أكد جبريل الرجوب رئيس الاتحاد الفلسطيني لكرة القدم، أن خللاً فنياً واضحاً كان وراء امتناع فلسطين عن التصويت لصالح استضافة السعودية لكأس آسيا 2027، مؤكداً أن بلاده مع أي خيار عربي لاستضافة البطولة وخاصة السعودية.— صحيفة اليوم السابع الكويتية (@elyoom7) February 1, 2023
وأضاف الرجوب، أنه اضطر للمغادرة قبل الانتخابات لأسباب صحية. pic.twitter.com/NGG1aWhXb7
