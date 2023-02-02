Palestine explains why it didn't vote for Saudi to host Asia Cup

  1. Home
Published February 2nd, 2023 - 04:18 GMT
Jakarta
Indonesia's fans react during the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 semi final football match against Vietnam at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on January 6, 2023. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Saudi bloggers are angry with the Palestinian delegation for not voting for Saudi Arabia to host the 2027 Asia Cup that took place at the Asia Football Congress in Bahrain, Wednesday.

Quick to the rescue come Jibril Rjoub, chairman of the Palestine Football Federation who sought to explain why his delegation didn't vote for Saudi Arabia. He said there was no intention not to vote for Saudi Arabia and what happened was a technical error and clear misunderstanding for a brotherly country. 

Saudi Arabia won the bid in the end to host the cup in 2027 with many nations including Iran voting for Riyadh to hold the unique football cup for the countries of Asia. 

Rjoub explained that after believing there would be no vote that day, he left the conference having been feeling unwell and somehow things got mixed up with the second-in-command becoming confused due to his lack of experience. 

 

