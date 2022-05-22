Palestinian Georgetown Graduate Refuses to Shake Hand With Blinken in Protest

ALBAWABA - Its trending and its from the USA. A move made by one Palestinian student at Georgetown university to show her outrage at the Israelis and what is happening in her home country.

It was during one of the graduation ceremonies attended by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken - a bit of a embarrassment really but, in the final analysis, politics enters all of our lives.

The flag of Palestine accompanies a Palestinian student during her graduation ceremony at #Georgetown University in the presence of US Secretary of State Blinken

🇵🇸#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/gvN0vHcuwv — Uncle 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@bani_basel) May 22, 2022

One Palestinian student refused to shake the hand of Blinken as she received her graduation certificate but merely nodded at him.

The gesture quickly went viral on the social media. The girl got up on the podium waving the Palestinian flag and also refusing to shake the hand of the person who gave her the certificate.

A "Palestinian" student at Georgetown University raised the "Palestinian" flag during her graduation ceremony in the presence of Secretary Blinken. She also refused to shake the hand of the person who handed her the certificate as well as Blinken himself.

She is Nooran Alhamdan. pic.twitter.com/fUQMXmvFtX — Documenting Israel (@israelmuse) May 22, 2022

Thus the name of Nooran Alhamdan will be printed on different platforms of the social media. Some netizens were somewhat disappointed claiming she lost an opportunity. She should have shaken his hands and said something to him.

Maybe, shaking his hand, and then discussing your concerns with him after, just maybe, would have been more beneficial.

Palestinians however, continue to feel outraged about their occupied condition in the West Bank, the death of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed by an Israeli sniper and US government continued support for Israel.

I'm sick to death of the amoral upward mobility rife in DC. This young woman is a bright light in the darkness.



Free Palestine. End military aid to Israel. — dr. mir (@ShabanaMir1) May 22, 2022

So it seems the handshake or lack of is a bitter disappointed by people who continue to be disappointed with Washington.