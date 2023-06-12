Palestinian girl killed for her sexual orientation

ALBAWABA - Palestinian girl Sarit Ahmed Shaqour was shot dead days ago in her car in the village of Yarka.

Gunfire was heard in the village on Friday afternoon, police reported that the 18-year-old Palestinian girl was killed in her car allegedly for her sexual orientation, LGBTQ+ activists said on social media.

Israeli authorities confirmed the death of the young Palestinian but didn't mention the possible reason behind her death triggering wide criticism among LGBTQ+ members in the country.

According to earlier reports, the victim was threatened to be killed by her two brothers due to her sexual orientation as she was an LGBTQ+ member.

Daraj media shared on Sunday that Sarit Ahmed Shaqour originated from Kisra Samee village, in Upper Galilee.

In 2020, The Palestinian girl filed a complaint against her two brothers to the Israeli police as she was threatened to be killed over her sexual orientation.

According to Daraj, Sarit's brothers were tried and convicted of suspicions of threatening their sister. One of them was sentenced to three months in jail, while the other was sentenced to four months in prison.

Shaqour was moved to a women's shelter, where she stayed there for a year, she then decided to move back to her family's house. Later on, she decided to live with her sister in the village of Sajur in Galilee, where she was killed in her car at the entrance to the village of Yarka.

Many people took to social media to condemn the death of the Palestinian girl for her sexual orientation and called for her mercy. A person wrote: "If anyone will kill another person for something they don't like, the earth will be empty."

Currently, LGBTQ+ members held a rally in Tel Aviv marking Pride Month. A spokesman for the Tel Aviv municipality said around 150,000 participated in the march, among them thousands of foreigners.