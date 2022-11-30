  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Palestinian Nadeen Ayoub crowned as Miss Earth Water

Palestinian Nadeen Ayoub crowned Miss Earth Water

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published November 30th, 2022 - 07:26 GMT
Miss Earth queens
Miss Earth queens for 2022. (Instagram/ @missearth)
Highlights
Miss Fire 2022 title was taken by Andrea Aguilera of Colombia and the Miss Air 2022 title was gained by Sheridan Mortlock of Australia.

ALBAWABA - Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub becomes the first-ever Palestinian to participate in Miss Earth. Miss Nadeen was chosen as Miss Water 2022.

Also ReadMiss Mexico Crowned Miss World on Tropical Chinese IslandMiss Mexico Crowned Miss World on Tropical Chinese Island

Mina Sue Choi, a communications student representing South Korea, won the Miss Earth 2022 crown, the National News reported.

The Miss Earth contest places "elemental" titles on the rest of the finalists including Miss Fire, Miss Water and Miss Air. Palestinian Ayoub was crowned as Miss Earth Water last night.

While Miss Fire 2022 title was taken by Andrea Aguilera of Colombia and the Miss Air 2022 title was gained by Sheridan Mortlock of Australia.

The Miss Earth pageant took place in the Philippines on Nov. 29 with 86 contestants from around the world at a gala event in Manila.

Tags:Miss EarthbeautyPalestineMiss Palestine

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...