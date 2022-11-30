Palestinian Nadeen Ayoub crowned Miss Earth Water

ALBAWABA - Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub becomes the first-ever Palestinian to participate in Miss Earth. Miss Nadeen was chosen as Miss Water 2022.

Mina Sue Choi, a communications student representing South Korea, won the Miss Earth 2022 crown, the National News reported.

Nadeen Ayoub made history as the first person to represent #Palestine in the Miss Earth contest, was crowned Miss Earth Water ♥️😍#MissEarth2022 pic.twitter.com/EwjXoxbGRQ — Abier (@abierkhatib) November 29, 2022

The Miss Earth contest places "elemental" titles on the rest of the finalists including Miss Fire, Miss Water and Miss Air. Palestinian Ayoub was crowned as Miss Earth Water last night.

While Miss Fire 2022 title was taken by Andrea Aguilera of Colombia and the Miss Air 2022 title was gained by Sheridan Mortlock of Australia.

The Miss Earth pageant took place in the Philippines on Nov. 29 with 86 contestants from around the world at a gala event in Manila.