Palestinian Suspended From Teaching at UK University After Israeli Pressure

Published January 24th, 2022 - 08:26 GMT
Shahd Abusalama
Shahd Abusalama is a PhD candidate who has just been hired by Sheffield Hallam University for a teaching position. (Facebook: shahd.abusalama)

Last month, Ph.D. candidate at Sheffield Hallam University Shahd Abusalama announced being offered a teaching position at her department. However, she announced having lost the opportunity following an online campaign by pro-Israel social media accounts that accused her of antisemitism.

According to her social media accounts, Shahd Abusalama who moved from the Gaza Strip to the UK for studies in September 2014, has been preparing her Ph.D. focusing on the historical narrative of Palestinian anti-colonial struggle and the self-representation of Palestinian culture and identity.

For the past 8 years, she has been quite an outspoken political activist and commentator, writing for several publications advocating for Palestinians and highlighting Israeli violations over the years. 

She has written several anecdotes of her life as a Palestinian living under Israeli occupation, particularly her experiences during the Israeli military operation in Gaza in July 2014. 

However, last week Shahd Abusalama alerted her online followers that she was being "cyberbullied" by Israeli online users over her activism, which has been smeared as "antisemitism."

Online people have been posting in support of Shahd Abusalama, saying that the defamation campaign against her resembles many others that have been launched in recent years to silence voices critical of Israeli policies against Palestinians, and urging the Sheffield Hallam University to reconsider their decision of suspending her from teaching.

Tags:Shahd AbusalamaPalestineIsraelukSheffield Hallam University

