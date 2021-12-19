  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Palestinian YouTuber Ahmed Al Hinawi Banned From Entering Jordan

Palestinian YouTuber Ahmed Al Hinawi Banned From Entering Jordan

Published December 19th, 2021 - 08:30 GMT
Ahmad Al-Hinawi
Ahmad Al-Hinawi was banned from entering Jordan. (Twitter)
Highlights
Palestinian YouTuber Ahmed Al-Hinawi deported from Jordan to Turkey

Ahmed Al-Hinawi is a Palestinian who was born in Gaza. Days ago he came to attend a wedding in Jordan, but he was stopped immediately in the airport for 24 hours and then banned from entering Amman.

Ahmed Al-Hinawi was expected to attend the engagement ceremony of the Influencer and YouTuber Ahmad Aburob, but he was surprised once he arrived to Amman airport.

In an Instagram story, the Palestinian man wrote: “Yesterday, I arrived to Amman at 3p.m. to surprise my friends and attend the engagement party. However, after 24 hours, I will return to Istanbul.”

A viral hashtag was launched on social media and has been trending since December 18th, #كلنا_الحناوي #We_are_all_Al-Hinawi. Twitter users claimed that Ahmad Al-Hinawi was deported from Amman because of his “Gazan Nationality.”

A huge support is shared online with people calling the deportation of the Palestinian man injustice and he should be allowed to enter freely.

A person Tweeted in support of Al-Hinawi: “No one can restrict someone's freedom, injustice!” While another said: “he just wanted to attend his friend's engagement and ended up in jail for absolutely no reason. release him!! ”

Moreover, Influencer Ahmad Aburob slammed the decision of deporting his friend who came to attend his engagement party saying Al-Hinawi was jailed because he wanted to attend his engagement.

On the other hand, other people said that he wasn’t banned from entering Jordan just because of his Nationality adding that the reason must be something else.

No official statement about the reason behind Al-Hinawi's deportation was released, but some suggested that his entry ban was because his residency was expired and unrenewed.

In an earlier video, Al-Hinawi said that he loved the fact that he is from Gaza, but he hates the consequences of holding Gazan nationality as there are strict rules for people who are born there.

Ahmad Al-Hinawi is a social media influencer with over 170K followers on his YouTube channel.

Tags:Ahmad HinawiJordanTurkeyPalestineGazaIstanbul

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...