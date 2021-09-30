Palestinians Mysteriously Missing in Turkey: Is It Planned?

Relatives of missing Palestinians, who disappeared in mysterious circumstances, are incredibly worried about their beloved's destinies and have urged the Palestinian embassy as well as Turkish authorities to intensify search operations.

Activists have widely shared the hashtags released by the missing Palestinians’ relatives- #وين_المفقودين_السبعة_في_تركيا and #أحمد_القيشاوي_وين_يا_تركيا (where are the 7 missing in Turkey and Turkey where’s Amad Al-Qeshawi?).

يارب أحفظهم وراجعهم إلى أهلهم سالمين #وين_المفقودين_السبعة_في_تركيا

صارو ٩ !! pic.twitter.com/lKTv3cRNW1 — روان~•🇵🇸🤍 (@rawan_samer2001) September 29, 2021

خبر اختفاء فلسطينيين من ضمنهم فتاة ب تركيا مش خبر عادي ..

المخابرات التركية بتستهبل شكلها ، والسفارة الفلسطينية بتستهبل برضه ... #وين_المفقودين_السبعة_في_تركيا — 🥄𓂆 🇵🇸 ₐYₐₜ (@ayosh2022M) September 29, 2021

According to some news resources, a warning was issued calling Palestinians not to wander alone at night and stay in public places adding that a well kidnapping gang is targeting Palestinians.

Seven missing cases were reported, including two Gazan girls, since the start of the month, Samah Al-Qeshawi, a sister of one of missing Palestinians, Ahmad Al-Qeshawi revealed. She said her brother has been missing since last Friday and the authorities are being silent about it.

اليوم الرابع لاختفاء لأخي الغالي أحمد القيشاوي وما زال البحث مستمر و الدعاء مكثّف أملاً في ايجاد حل لهذه القضية💔

اللهم لا تجعل للظالمين على شبابنا يد احفظهم من كل كرب و أرح قلوبنا برؤيتهم سالمين آمنين معافين مطمئنين يارب#أحمد_القيشاوي_وين_يا_تركيا#وين_المفقودين_السبعة_في_تركيا pic.twitter.com/UL4AnJePc4 — samah_alqeshawi (@SamahJalal1) September 29, 2021

A friend of one of the alleged survivors’ of the gang said that a white van with four people inside tracked his friend on his way back home in Beykent area in Istanbul leaving the back door open while shouting at him in Turkish word ‘Gel, Gel’, which means come.

He continued saying his friend started running away from them and rapidly grabbed his phone and took a photo to the van and sent it to another friend on WhatsApp in case anything happened to him.

اليوم الرابع لاختفاء لأخي الغالي أحمد القيشاوي وما زال البحث مستمر و الدعاء مكثّف أملاً في ايجاد حل لهذه القضية💔

اللهم لا تجعل للظالمين على شبابنا يد احفظهم من كل كرب و أرح قلوبنا برؤيتهم سالمين آمنين معافين مطمئنين يارب#أحمد_القيشاوي_وين_يا_تركيا#وين_المفقودين_السبعة_في_تركيا pic.twitter.com/UL4AnJePc4 — samah_alqeshawi (@SamahJalal1) September 29, 2021

Research operations are still under way and no statements were released by either the Turkish authorities nor the Palestinian Embassy in Istanbul and the destiny of the missing Palestinians remains unknown.