Panic in Italy, Foot Greetings in Iran and Rebellion in Kuwait: The World Reacts to the Coronavirus

For two months the world has been closely watching the rising toll of coronavirus cases as the virus infects more people and reaches new territory. Without a cure in sight for the disease that has claimed almost 3000 lives so far, people across the globe are reacting: some with panic and others with humor.

The virus that appeared for the first time in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December, has infected about 80k people worldwide and has taken thousands of lives. Yet, media outlets barely mention that around almost 25 thousand people have actually recovered after being infected with the disease, and are instead highlighting the horrors.

In Iran, the country with the second-highest number of dead coronavirus victims, a viral video has made the rounds, showing an innovative approach that people have come up with to prevent contagion through a new form of social greeting by foot tapping instead of shaking hands.

Following the announcement of soaring numbers of confirmed cases in Italy and the decision of several districts to close schools until further notice, social media videos showed people panic buying at supermarkets, preparing to stay in their homes for days to come.

A singer showed up to his concert in Beruit wearing a mask only a few days after Lebanon announced its first cases for travelers arriving from Iran. The singer performed a song about the coronavirus, in which he stressed his people's ability to beat the disease.

Translation: "A Lebanese singer stirs controversy wearing a mask while he sang, in fear of the coronavirus."

However, the Kuwaiti decision to quarantine all travelers arriving from Iran for 14 days, on the same day the country announced its first confirmed case, was met with anger. In a video they can be seen begging to be released, despite healthcare workers' attempts to reason with them.

Translation: "Citizens coming back from the Iranian city of Mashhad refuse to be quarantined and ask the ministry of health to release them so they can go to their homes."