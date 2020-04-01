Parent-Doctors Amid the Pandemic; Self-Isolation and Daily Imminent Danger

As the COVID-19 crisis nears its peak in several countries around the world, stories of parent-doctors and other health workers choosing to isolate themselves from their family members, to keep them away from the danger of contracting the deadly virus, are becoming internet sensations.

Saudi father Mohamed Ali Al-Shahrani appeared in a viral video upon his return to his house, after a long day of work, asking his excited-to-see-him son not to get any closer and collapsing into tears.

#Watch: Saudi doctor weeps as he follows #socialdistancing advice as #COVID19 crisis continues and refuses to hug his child as he returns home from the hospital pic.twitter.com/KZvQtrOqAy — Arab News (@arabnews) March 25, 2020

NYC doctor Cornelia Griggs tweeted a photo of herself in her medical gear in the hospital, expressing her fear of not being able to go home safely, and wishing her kids would understand how hard it is that she's doing her job at such a critical time and why she has to be away from them.

My babies are too young to read this now. And they’d barely recognize me in my gear. But if they lose me to COVID I want them to know Mommy tried really hard to do her job. #GetMePPE #NYC pic.twitter.com/OMew5G7mjK — Cornelia Griggs (@CorneliaLG) March 29, 2020

Arkansas's Dr. Jared Burks was also seen in a widely shared photo; watching his baby son across a glass door, during a break he'd taken from the hospital where he exerts every effort to help patients survive the pandemic, that has taken more than 4k lives in the US alone thus far.

"Jared Burks...works at a local Arkansas hospital and due to high risk of potential #COVID19 exposure, he is living apart from his family."



In Canada, Director of Onboard Medical Emergencies Anna Carvalho also posted a photo showing her daughters across a window, waiting to greet her with their cousins, whom they are staying with. Carvalho has chosen to self-isolate from her kids so as not to endanger them.

I am an emergency physician. My increased exposure means that I have chosen to isolate from my family, to keep them safe. This is how I see my daughters (pictured with their cousins, with whom they’re staying).

If I can do this, you can stay home. #stayhome #BCdocs #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/pv6Ys9OQEk — Anna Carvalho (@thelastanna) March 25, 2020

Over the last several weeks, people from around the world, who are under complete to partial lockdowns, have responded to calls to clap out of their windows at certain hours of the day in a gesture showing respect and appreciation of the work done by health workers to rescue thousands of people infected with the novel coronavirus.

#WATCH: Cheering erupted from balconies and windows in Lebanon, as the country's citizens celebrated their "heroic" medical workers battling the #CoronavirusPandemic #coronavirushttps://t.co/LpY1l558ZU pic.twitter.com/ZD2CLugWAK — Arab News (@arabnews) March 29, 2020

VIDEO: New Yorkers give thanks.



Manhattan residents clap and cheer from their windows in gratitude for medical workers battling the #coronavirus pandemic. New York state has become the epicenter of the pandemic in the US pic.twitter.com/B44pdbTgDN — Coronavirus Updates - Alexander Higgins (@kr3at) March 30, 2020