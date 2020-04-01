  1. Home
  Parent-Doctors Amid the Pandemic; Self-Isolation and Daily Imminent Danger

Parent-Doctors Amid the Pandemic; Self-Isolation and Daily Imminent Danger

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published April 1st, 2020 - 06:49 GMT
Parent-Doctors Amid the Pandemic; Self-Isolation and Daily Imminent Danger
Health workers are choosing to isolate themselves from their family members to keep them away from the danger of contracting the deadly virus. (Twitter)

As the COVID-19 crisis nears its peak in several countries around the world, stories of parent-doctors and other health workers choosing to isolate themselves from their family members, to keep them away from the danger of contracting the deadly virus, are becoming internet sensations.

Saudi father Mohamed Ali Al-Shahrani appeared in a viral video upon his return to his house, after a long day of work, asking his excited-to-see-him son not to get any closer and collapsing into tears. 

NYC doctor Cornelia Griggs tweeted a photo of herself in her medical gear in the hospital, expressing her fear of not being able to go home safely, and wishing her kids would understand how hard it is that she's doing her job at such a critical time and why she has to be away from them.

Arkansas's Dr. Jared Burks was also seen in a widely shared photo; watching his baby son across a glass door, during a break he'd taken from the hospital where he exerts every effort to help patients survive the pandemic, that has taken more than 4k lives in the US alone thus far.

In Canada, Director of Onboard Medical Emergencies Anna Carvalho also posted a photo showing her daughters across a window, waiting to greet her with their cousins, whom they are staying with. Carvalho has chosen to self-isolate from her kids so as not to endanger them. 

Over the last several weeks, people from around the world, who are under complete to partial lockdowns, have responded to calls to clap out of their windows at certain hours of the day in a gesture showing respect and appreciation of the work done by health workers to rescue thousands of people infected with the novel coronavirus.


