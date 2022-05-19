Paris Football Row: Idrissa 'Booed' For Refusing to Wear LGBTQ T-Shirt

ALBAWABA - Many on the social media are with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye. Many are in full praise.
His name and support continue both in English, Arabic and probably French (#IdrissaGueye, #Wearealldrissa and #كلنا_ادريس_غانا) and more; his name continues to trend with plenty of pictures.
#WeareallIdrissa #IdrissaGueye #weareallIdrissaa @IGanaGueye Have all respect and support. You are on the right side. ❤️👏🏻🤝 #Wearealldrissa pic.twitter.com/jtm4eaiGsz#كلنا_ادريس_غانا pic.twitter.com/7YhbdvNaMx— Mahmoud Bughdady (@MBughdady) May 19, 2022
Besides the social media, the press is reporting about the player from Senegal and his latest controversy. He is seen as a top player in one of the top French football teams. AFP has the story.
we love you idrissa @IGanaGueye#Wearealldrissa pic.twitter.com/hsDx7PLHW6— taher (@liverpoolyhtm) May 19, 2022
He is being questioned by the French Football Federation for missing a match with the Montpellier team because of what netizens on the social media claim his refusal to wear a rainbow kit in support of the LGBTQ community.
Stay strong 💪 ❤️#Wearealldrissa pic.twitter.com/Zxz0spqwk2— TAREK KHALAF 🇵🇸 (@Trook3421) May 19, 2022
Idrissa has said he missed the game because he was not feeling well but the football federation are investigating further. Some say if the rumors are true and he missed the match because he didn't want to wear a T-shirt with a rainbow on, them he must publicly apologize.
Why should he wear it? This is a game for every one, not a homo club. Sports have nothing to do with controversial symbols.— غانم بن سلمان النعيمي (@GalNaimi) May 19, 2022
Stop trying to make these controversies mainstream, you can’t force it.#Wearealldrissa https://t.co/YPD9fUXi6Z
But the row is continuing in French football. As shown on social Idrissa is a practicing Muslim and he is gaining much support regardless of whatever reason of why he didn't show up. His supporters are not afraid to speak up.
Where you kick them😁💥#WeareallIdrissa #Wearealldrissa #كلنا_ادريس_غانا pic.twitter.com/Qm7m4tFPn8— Hagar Sallam (@HagarSallam13) May 19, 2022