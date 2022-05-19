Paris Football Row: Idrissa 'Booed' For Refusing to Wear LGBTQ T-Shirt

ALBAWABA - Many on the social media are with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye. Many are in full praise.

His name and support continue both in English, Arabic and probably French (#IdrissaGueye, #Wearealldrissa and #كلنا_ادريس_غانا) and more; his name continues to trend with plenty of pictures.

Besides the social media, the press is reporting about the player from Senegal and his latest controversy. He is seen as a top player in one of the top French football teams. AFP has the story.

He is being questioned by the French Football Federation for missing a match with the Montpellier team because of what netizens on the social media claim his refusal to wear a rainbow kit in support of the LGBTQ community.

Idrissa has said he missed the game because he was not feeling well but the football federation are investigating further. Some say if the rumors are true and he missed the match because he didn't want to wear a T-shirt with a rainbow on, them he must publicly apologize.

Why should he wear it? This is a game for every one, not a homo club. Sports have nothing to do with controversial symbols.

But the row is continuing in French football. As shown on social Idrissa is a practicing Muslim and he is gaining much support regardless of whatever reason of why he didn't show up. His supporters are not afraid to speak up.