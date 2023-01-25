Paris Olympics illegal workers face horrific conditions

  1. Home
Published January 25th, 2023 - 07:57 GMT
Paris Olympics
This photograph taken on August 9, 2022 shows a view of the construction site of a pedestrian walkway which will link the Stade de France and the Olympic Aquatics Centre, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.(Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Illegal foreign workers in France are facing "inhuman" conditions while preparing for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

According to the Liberation newspaper report, undocumented workers, who are mostly Malians, are working for long hours and for low income as one said migrants can work up to 13 hours per shift for 80 euros ($86.7) per day.

According to reports, workers have low access to proper measures and equipment to protect themselves and they are risking their lives every single moment, as well as, migrant workers are forced to work under super cold temperatures.

The Anadolu Agency said that illegal migrants are unable to rent a proper house or apartment as their wages are super low compared to rental prices.

Paris Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics, commonly known as Paris 2024, is an international multi-sports event which is expected to be held in the French capital, Paris from Jul. 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city to host the Summer Olympics three times; 1908, 1948 and 2012, after London.

