Paris Olympics illegal workers face horrific conditions

ALBAWABA - Illegal foreign workers in France are facing "inhuman" conditions while preparing for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

According to the Liberation newspaper report, undocumented workers, who are mostly Malians, are working for long hours and for low income as one said migrants can work up to 13 hours per shift for 80 euros ($86.7) per day.

A preliminary investigation opened in June by the Bobigny prosecutor reveals that "undocumented" #migrant workers are being used, under poor conditions, by the French authorities to construct the venues for the #Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. pic.twitter.com/G6Sx7Glven — In Context (@incontextmedia) December 9, 2022

According to reports, workers have low access to proper measures and equipment to protect themselves and they are risking their lives every single moment, as well as, migrant workers are forced to work under super cold temperatures.

The Anadolu Agency said that illegal migrants are unable to rent a proper house or apartment as their wages are super low compared to rental prices.

African Immigrant workers on the construction sites of the Paris 2024 Olympics: “We have no rights. No contract, no leave, work clothes, safety shoes... We are afraid of the French state because the notion of justice for people like us has disappeared." pic.twitter.com/ilZ9XXMLWw — K.Diallo ☭ (@nyeusi_waasi) January 23, 2023

Paris Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics, commonly known as Paris 2024, is an international multi-sports event which is expected to be held in the French capital, Paris from Jul. 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city to host the Summer Olympics three times; 1908, 1948 and 2012, after London.