Pastor starves followers to death to see Jesus

Published April 24th, 2023 - 09:44 GMT
TOPSHOT - A groups of boy belonging to the Legio Maria Church listen to their pastor preach during their Sunday service about a peaceful post-election while waiting for the official results from Kenya's general election in the informal settlement of Huruma in Nairobi, Kenya, on August 14, 2022. (Photo by Luis Tato / AFP)

ALBAWABA - At least 39 bodies have been discovered on a land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who used to preach his followers to fast to death to see Jesus Christ.

The pastor, Paul Makenzi Nthenge, was arrested on April 14 over links to cultism, the Associated Press reported, according to the New York Post.

Malindi sub-county police chief John Kemboi said that more shallow graves have yet to be dug up on the pastor's land.

The unearthed corpses bring the total death toll so far to 47, according to France 24.

Police have asked a court to allow them to hold the pastor longer as a probe into the deaths of his adherents continue.

A tipoff from members of the public led police to raid the pastor’s property in Malindi, where they found 15 emaciated people, including the four who later died.

Malindi town on Malindi Bay at the mouth of the Sabaki River, lying on the Indian Ocean coast of Kenya. It is 120 kilometers northeast of Mombasa.

