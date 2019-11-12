Is Pedophilia in Egypt on the Rise or Are People No Longer Afraid to Speak Up?

Several incidents of sexual exploitation of children are being reported in Egypt. Cases like this are not unfamiliar in Egyptian society, but the fact that they are actually being reported could be an indication that either pedophilia is becoming more widespread of that the public is finally confronting the issue and talking about it.

Sexual assaults were more common against teenagers, but have recently targeted much younger children. In recent days, a number reports were made of children being sexually assaulted by old men.

These incidents include a 55-year-old man who kidnapped a 4-year-old girl from her kindergarten, raped her and let her go home.

Another incident, which took place in Egypt's southern city of Luxor, shook the Saidi community where a 9-year-old girl was repeatedly assaulted by her 62-year-old father’s friend.

There was also the case of a 67-year-old who raped a 14-year-old girl on five different occasions, threatening to kill her if she ever told anyone. The girl had to tell her mother after she felt pain in her stomach, only to find out that she was pregnant.

البيدوفيليا رغم أنها مجازة ومحللة بالفقه وأحكام رجال الدين

"حيث يجوز زواج رجل خمسيني من طفلة لم تتجاوز التاسعة من عمرها"



إلا أنها تعتبر اعتداء على الطفولة واستغلال من الناحية الحقوقية والإنسانية، لأن الطفل لا يملك حق الموافقة بالعلاقات مع البالغين وبالكثير من أمور الحياة الأخرى! — طارق بن عزيز (@t_alaziz) July 21, 2019

Translation: Although pedophilia is authorized by the jurisprudence and the clergy "where a 50-year-old man may marry a child under the age of nine." However, it is considered a violation of childhood and exploitation in terms of human rights and humanity, because the child does not have the right to consent to relationships with adults and many other matters of life!”

One professor of psychology pointed out that these sexual assaults are not a phenomenon, and that they have always existed in Egyptian society, but lingered as a taboo to never be discussed.

On the other hand, major General Mohamed al-Shahawi, a security expert, said that the Egyptian population exceeded 100 million, therefore these incidents were relatively an insignificant fraction as opposed to a widespread phenomenon.

But al-Shahawi stated that in any case the law is enforced and those who commit such crimes are punished with the most severe penalties.