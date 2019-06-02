Pelosi's Remarks on US-Israel Relations Highlights US Hypocrisy towards Israel

A 30-second video of Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, assuring the US support and cooperation with Israel has resurfaced on the internet all over again.

The video was recorded during the Israel-America Council’s National Conference that was held in Florida in December 2018 in the presence of the Jewish Senator Chuck Schumer and Jewish billionaire Haim Saban.

In the time of the arrival of Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who have repeatedly been attacked for criticizing Israel, Pelosi appeared emphasizing the US support of Israel will not be affected, emphasizing that the US would still support and prioritize funding Israel even if the Capitol, was crumbling.

“I have said to people when they ask me, If this Capitol crumbled to the ground, the one thing that would remain would be our commitment to our aid, I don’t even call it our aid, our cooperation with Israel. That’s fundamental to who we are.”

Yet @IlhanMN is smeared for even mentioning the idea that Israel has a grip on US policy?

The video has been shared several times on social media with loads of criticism for the Speaker of the House’s attitude toward Ilhan Omar when she faced a smear campaign for saying the Israeli lobby exists and it has a grip on the US policy, yet, Pelosi’s remarks confirmed that.