People Share Funny Memes About How 2020 Started and Ended!

What can be worse than the 2020 year? The amount of tragic events have left huge, deep wounds inside everyone. However a little sense of humor can still be a nice remedy.

Despite all the crises, people still found a way to ease their trouble sharing funny photos for them before and after the full tragic events of 2020.

how i entered 2020 vs how i left pic.twitter.com/RQnJenwjIO — 𝘁𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲 :) (@TumbleTries) October 25, 2020

beginning of 2020 vs end of 2020



mfer just decided nothing's real anymore and it's ok https://t.co/96tVRc9xe5 pic.twitter.com/80IrI6iBzo — натан (derogatory) (@maslanemleko) December 20, 2020

Starting by Australian Bushfires that is estimated to ruin around 18.6 million hectares and affecting nearly three billion terrestrial vertebrates alone to the death of Kobe Bryant, murder of George Floyd, Beirut port’s explosion and Coronavirus outbreak.

Me at the beginning of 2020 vs. Me at the end of 2020 pic.twitter.com/PSAFXTzNuI — Liam Dillon (@dillonliam) December 22, 2020

Beginning vs End of 2020 pic.twitter.com/WRrjoX364S — curlysenpai (@luisxss1) December 19, 2020

This year wasn’t exclusively bad only for humans, the damage has also reached animals, historic buildings and even Christmas trees.

Ladies and Gentlemen - the Christmas tree has arrived at Rockefeller Center in NYC. Left pic is how it looked when it was cut down. Right pic is how it arrived.

Welcome to 2020. pic.twitter.com/bKSq87BVP1 — 💙 Depoetic (@Depoetic) November 17, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic is likely to win the worst event prize in 2020, the virus’ first case was detected in China’s Wuhan in November 2019. However, it had rapidly spread to the rest of the world reaching the Earth's Poles. Yet, COVID-19 has developed itself to a stronger variant and is also spreading fast across the globe despite the fact that the currently created vaccines are believed to kill the new virus version.

Me At The Begining Of 2020 Vs. Me At The End Of 2020. What a year it has been! #coronavirus #whatayear pic.twitter.com/XLwDsKRdJD — Rosie (@rosietexecano) December 18, 2020

Amidst all the darkness, a small light of hope has come out; here are some good gestures that took place also in 2020: COVID-19 vaccine, NASA named its Washington, D.C. headquarters after Mary W. Jackson, its first Black female engineer, drive-thru birthdays and Zoom parties and movies. Not only that, people have also become very creative during the months of lockdown.