  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Pity Headlines? UK Papers Under Fire for Coverage of Maradona's Death

Pity Headlines? UK Papers Under Fire for Coverage of Maradona's Death

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published November 26th, 2020 - 07:13 GMT
Pity Headlines? UK Papers Under Fire for Coverage of Maradona's Death
A number of English papers used the headline "in the hands of God", which angered many social media users and fans of the late renowned player. (Al Bawaba)

In the wake of news mourning the Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, several UK newspapers have come under fire for their main headlines, as they referred to his 1986 controversial hand-involved goal against England, which had cost the English team the prestigious title.

Reporting the news of Maradona's death following a heart attack, only three weeks after critical brain surgery, a number of English papers used the headline "in the hands of God," which angered many social media users and fans of the late renowned player who were grieving their 60-year-old star.

The headlines mourning D10S have been described as "pity" and "embarrassing" as it seemed to only remember the 34-years-old English controversial defeat instead of highlighting the decades-long journey of the player who was recognized as one of the brightest football players of all times.

As soon as news of Maradona's death was announced yesterday, tributes hailed from all over the world, especially in his home country of Argentina, in addition to Naples, Italy, where El Pibe de Oro "the golden boy" brought Napoli FC several titles between 1984–1991.

Diego Maradona Dead at 60 From Cardiac Arrest
FIFA Fetes 60th Birthday of Argentinian Legend Maradona

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...