Pity Headlines? UK Papers Under Fire for Coverage of Maradona's Death

In the wake of news mourning the Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, several UK newspapers have come under fire for their main headlines, as they referred to his 1986 controversial hand-involved goal against England, which had cost the English team the prestigious title.

Reporting the news of Maradona's death following a heart attack, only three weeks after critical brain surgery, a number of English papers used the headline "in the hands of God," which angered many social media users and fans of the late renowned player who were grieving their 60-year-old star.

Daily Star: "Maradona in the hands of god aged 60". Mockingly cheeky. pic.twitter.com/4Qy5DyOPpq — TalibGibran (@TalibGibran) November 25, 2020

The headlines mourning D10S have been described as "pity" and "embarrassing" as it seemed to only remember the 34-years-old English controversial defeat instead of highlighting the decades-long journey of the player who was recognized as one of the brightest football players of all times.

Expecting decency from a british newspaper about Maradona is like expecting Trump to show gentlemanly behaviour to a woman, https://t.co/F7eMrl0dtM.Happen — Tory Death Cult ☠ aka The Cabinet (@jackbedlam) November 26, 2020

The best thing my family did this year was stop buying newspapers.



Some of the headlines about Maradona’s sad passing are a disgrace. Majority of British journalism, especially in sport, is a disgrace.



He’s an icon of the game but most importantly.. he was a human being. 😔❤️ — Jake! (@JakeAGriff) November 26, 2020

As soon as news of Maradona's death was announced yesterday, tributes hailed from all over the world, especially in his home country of Argentina, in addition to Naples, Italy, where El Pibe de Oro "the golden boy" brought Napoli FC several titles between 1984–1991.