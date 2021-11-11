New Zealand PM's "Daughter Moment" Highlights Working Moms Reality

During a public speech to update her nation on the COVID-19 situation via a Facebook live streaming, the Prime Minister of New Zealand had to respond to her 3-year-old toddler in a moment that once again shed light on what working mothers have been going through since the coronavirus lockdowns.

Several minutes into her online appearance, Jacinda Ardren heard her 3-year old toddler walking into the room. The PM had to ask her daughter to head back to bed since it is time to sleep.

After that, Jacinda Ardren smiled at the camera and apologized to the viewers for the interruption, saying: "Well, that was a bedtime fail, wasn't it."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's live stream interrupted by three-year-old daughter https://t.co/VlzFcUUIi4 pic.twitter.com/4rrFINwsXE — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 10, 2021

Still, the PM's daughter interrupted the streaming again refusing to stay with her caretaker, which forced Ardren to announce ending the streaming.

Online, people widely shared the video stressing that what can be dubbed as a "cute" moment for the PM, who is the first to have a baby while in office in New Zealand's history, is just a regular reality for working mothers across the world, who are constantly facing the pressure of balancing motherhood and their professional careers.